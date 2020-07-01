शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   MLA Aman Mani Tripathi second marriage done without parents latest Photos in Gorakhpur

माता-पिता की गैर मौजूदगी में विधायक अमनमणि ने रचाई शादी, जानिए किसने पूरी कराईं रस्में

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 03:06 PM IST
amanmani tripathi marriage
1 of 5
amanmani tripathi marriage - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के महराजगंज जिले की नौतनवां सीट से निर्दलीय विधायक अमनमणि त्रिपाठी ने मंगलवार को रॉयल आर्चिड पैलेस में मध्य प्रदेश की आशिन पांडेय से शादी रचाई। इस दौरान उनके माता- पिता की मौजूदगी नहीं रही। शादी की सारी औपचारिकता निर्दलीय विधायक के चाचा अजितमणि त्रिपाठी और चाची मधुबाला ने पूरी की। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें कि विधायक ने क्यों माता-पिता की गैर मौजदूगी में की शादी...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
mla aman mani tripathi amanmani tripathi marriage sensational love story amamani tripathi amanmani tripathi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

National Doctors Day 2020
Gorakhpur

National Doctors Day 2020: कोरोना संकट में 'भगवान' बने 'कोरोना योद्धा', जानिए कैसे खुद को भी रखते हैं सुरक्षित

1 जुलाई 2020

Locust Attack
Gorakhpur

पाकिस्तानी टिड्डियों ने नेपाल में मचाया कोहराम, परेशान किसानों ने कहा- बर्बाद हो जाएगी खेत में लगी पूंजी

1 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
amanmani tripathi and sara singh
Gorakhpur

सात साल पहले विधायक अमनमणि ने की थी लवमैरिज, यहां पढ़ें कैसे हुआ था इनकी प्रेम कहानी का अंत

1 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

नगर निगम के जलभराव दूर करने के इंतजाम 'फेल', घंटे भर की बारिश में शहर में हो जाता है पानी-पानी

1 जुलाई 2020

जानें गुरु पूर्णिमा पर सत्यनारायण कथा का क्या है महत्व
Guru Purnima Special

जानें गुरु पूर्णिमा पर सत्यनारायण कथा का क्या है महत्व
Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

नेपाल में मधेशी आंदोलन की गर्मी से चढ़ा सियासी पारा, लोगों ने कहा- 'हमसे भेदभाव नहीं चलेगा'

1 जुलाई 2020

शराबी का सड़क पर ड्रामा
Delhi NCR

गंदे पानी में सड़क के बीच बैठकर शराबी ने किया ड्रामा, नहीं मानने पर पत्नी ने की धुनाई और फिर...

1 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Aman Mani Tripathi
Gorakhpur

एक बार फिर दूल्हा बनकर सुर्खियों में आए विधायक अमनमणि, यहां देखें शादी की खास तस्वीरें

1 जुलाई 2020

चिकित्साकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

National Doctors Day 2020: वैश्विक महामारी में 'भगवान' बने 'कोरोना योद्धा', पढ़िए मरीज के साथ कैसे संभाल रहे परिवार

1 जुलाई 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
सोपोर आतंकी हमला
Jammu

सोपोर हमलाः बाबा के शव पर बैठ बच्चा कर रहा था उनके उठने का इंतजार, मासूम की रुला देने वाली कहानी

1 जुलाई 2020

मास्क बांटते सपा कार्यकर्ता।
Uttar Pradesh

अखिलेश यादव का कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाया जन्मदिन, केक काटा और बांटे मास्क लेकिन उड़ा दीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां

1 जुलाई 2020

जानें गुरु पूर्णिमा पर सत्यनारायण कथा का क्या है महत्व
Guru Purnima Special

जानें गुरु पूर्णिमा पर सत्यनारायण कथा का क्या है महत्व
बीमारी से बीएसएफ के जवान की मौत
Jalaun

सरहद पर दुश्मनों को दी मात, कैंसर से हार गए, पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा घर, नम आंखों के साथ दी गई अंतिम विदाई

1 जुलाई 2020

indo-nepal border
Gorakhpur

नेपाल सरकार के खिलाफ मधेशियों ने किया प्रदर्शन, कहा- भारत से रिश्ता खराब करने वाला कानून मंजूर नहीं

1 जुलाई 2020

डाॅ. तुंगवीर सिंह आर्य और डॉ. सुधीर राठी
Meerut

डॉक्टर्स डे पर विशेष: कोरोना काल में डॉक्टरों की कहानी... पढ़िए उनकी जुबानी, आईएमए करेगा योद्धाओं का सम्मान

1 जुलाई 2020

बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: पुलिस अधिकारियों के पास पहुंच रहा गुमनाम पत्र, लेटर में जो लिखा उसे पढ़कर उड़े होश

1 जुलाई 2020

डॉक्टर्स-डे
Uttar Pradesh

#NationalDoctorsDay : परिवार संग निभा रहे जिम्मेदारी, कहीं पति-पत्नी या पिता तो कहीं पूरी फैमिली डॉक्टर

1 जुलाई 2020

बाबा आरती की फाइल फोटो
Uttar Pradesh

सावन में घर बैठे कर सकेंगे बाबा विश्वनाथ का रुद्राभिषेक, प्रसाद के लिए भी सिर्फ खर्च करने होंगे इतने रुपये

1 जुलाई 2020

burari death case
Delhi NCR

दो साल पहले बुराड़ी के इस घर में मिले थे 11 शव, अब यहां रहता है पांच लोगों का परिवार, जानें कैसी कट रही है उनकी जिंदगी

1 जुलाई 2020

सोपोर आतंकी हमला
Jammu

सोपोर हमलाः बाबा के शव पर बैठ रो रहा था बच्चा, जवानों ने ऐसे बचाई मासूम की जान

1 जुलाई 2020

लेडी डॉन दिव्या अवस्थी (हत्या की आरोपी), शुभममणि त्रिपाठी
Kanpur

लेडी डॉन के खिलाफ एक फेसबुक पोस्ट बनी पत्रकार शुभममणि हत्याकांड की वजह, बोली देखकर खौल उठा था खून

1 जुलाई 2020

Aman Mani Tripathi
Gorakhpur

विधायक अमनमणि आज कर रहे हैं दूसरी शादी, सामने आई दुल्हन की पहली तस्वीर

1 जुलाई 2020

Aman Mani Tripathi
Gorakhpur

विधायक अमनमणि ने रचाई दूसरी शादी, ऐसे हुई थी पत्नी 'आशिन' से मुलाकात, देखें तस्वीरें

1 जुलाई 2020

माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम
Kanpur

कोर्ट मैरिज करते वक्त खाई थी साथ जीने-मरने की कसम, दुधमुंहे बच्चे का मोह भी न रोक पाया, पूरा किया वादा और चुनी मौत

1 जुलाई 2020

amanmani tripathi marriage
amanmani tripathi marriage - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
amanmani tripathi marriage
amanmani tripathi marriage - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
amanmani tripathi marriage
amanmani tripathi marriage - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
amanmani tripathi marriage
amanmani tripathi marriage - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
amanmani tripathi marriage
amanmani tripathi marriage - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited