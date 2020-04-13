शहर चुनें

Indian people struggling to America and other countries during Lockdown for Coronavirus

इस देश में फंसे हैं गोरखपुर के ये लोग, जहां कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या है ज्यादा

राजन राय, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 13 Apr 2020 06:33 PM IST
Gorakhpur news
1 of 5
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वायरस से विदेशों में हालात ज्यादा खराब होते जा रहे हैं। खासकर, अमेरिका में इस महामारी की भयावहता से लोग दहशत में हैं। वहां कुछ लोग अपने शहर के भी हैं, जो नौकरी करने गए थे और अब घरों में कैद हैं। उनका कहना है कि रात जब सोने जाते हैं तो मन में कई तरह की आशंकाएं होती हैं।

हर सुबह डरावनी खबरें लेकर आती है। कोरोना से मृत लोगों की लाशें टीवी पर देखते हैं, तो वतन वापसी की छटपटाहट होती है। पर क्या करें, हालात से मजबूर हैं। फ्लाइट कैसिंल है। वीडियो कॉल ही एक सहारा है, जो अपनों से बात करने का जरिया है। शहर के कुछ ऐसे ही लोगों से वहां के हालात को जानने की कोशिश की गई।
coronavirus america lockdown die of coronavirus indian people in america children struggling

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पति और बच्चों के साथ प्रतिभा द्विवेदी।
पति और बच्चों के साथ प्रतिभा द्विवेदी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामलगन तिवारी।
रामलगन तिवारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
