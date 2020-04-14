शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Gorakhpur Lockdown: अंबेडकर जयंती पर माननियों ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि, तस्वीरों में देखें दिनभर की हलचल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 06:48 PM IST
Gorakhpur news
1 of 12
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में लॉकडाउन के दौरान बाबा साहब भीमराव अंबेडकर की जयंती के अवसर पर शहर के कई जगहों पर सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए उनके चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की गई। इस दौरान जिलाधिकारी के विजयेंद्र पांडियन व अन्य अधिकारियों ने कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित बाबा साहब भीमराव अंबेडकर के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें दिनभर की हलचल...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
gorakhpur lockdown update coronavirus gorakhpur news coronavirus in gorakhpur

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
