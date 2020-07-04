शहर चुनें
Gorakhpur will get corona vaccine in Rana Hospital by ICMR

गोरखपुर को मिलेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन, आईसीएमआर ने इस अस्पताल को दिए निर्देश

Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 08:32 AM IST
गोरखपुर में कोरोना।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आईसीएमआर (इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च) और भारत बायोटेक के सहयोग से विकसित कोरोना की वैक्सीन का ट्रायल गोरखपुर में शीघ्र शुरू होगा। यह वैक्सीन शहर के राणा हॉस्पिटल को तीन से चार दिनों के अंदर मिलने की उम्मीद है।
corona vaccine rana hospital icmr icmr gorakhpur corona vaccine update in hindi coronavirus symptoms

गोरखपुर में कोरोना।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वैक्सीन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वैक्सीन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI
गोरखपुर राणा हॉस्पिटल।
गोरखपुर राणा हॉस्पिटल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
राणा हॉस्पिटल में वायरस पर होता है शोध।
राणा हॉस्पिटल में वायरस पर होता है शोध। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस।
कोरोना वायरस। - फोटो : Amar Ujala
डॉ सीमा घोष।
डॉ सीमा घोष। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
