Gorakhpur Weather: धूप खिली राहत मिली, शहरवासियों के चेहरे पर आई मुस्कान, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 11:19 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में पछुवा हवा की बढ़ी रफ्तार ने घने कोहरे से निजात दिला दी। पिछले चार दिनों से कोहरे की आगोश में लिपटा शहर चटख धूप से तरोताजा हो गया। धूप निकलते ही सड़कों-बाजारों में आवाजाही बढ़ गई, पार्क भी गुलजार हो गए।
