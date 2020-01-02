रवि किशन बोले-वो पिता ही थे, जिनकी वजह से आज मैं स्टार बना, वरना 'गुंडा' बन जाता

{"_id":"5e0d8d7f8ebc3e87a02357fd","slug":"gorakhpur-mp-ravi-kishan-father-shyam-narayan-shukla-related-untold-truth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0935\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0947, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u091c \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e '\u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e' \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रवि किशन अपने पिता को ही अपना गुरू मानते थे।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नम आंखों से पिता को दी अंतिम बिदाई।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रवि किशन ने कहा- जो हूं इन्हीं की बदौलत हूं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
15 दिन से वाराणसी में थे रवि किशन के पिता।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीएचयू अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान रवि किशन के पिता की हुई मौत।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रवि किशन के बड़े भाई रामशुक्ल ने पिता को मुखाग्नि दी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला