

Gorakhpur Lockdown: लोगों की ये लापरवाही कहीं पड़ ना जाए भारी, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे दे रहे 'मौत' को दावत

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Thu, 09 Apr 2020 11:23 AM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 8
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के दौरान लोग सोशल डिस्टेंस नियमों का पालन करने के बजाय खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। जबकि पुलिस प्रशासन बेवजह घर से निकलने वाले लोगों के साथ सख्ती से पेश आ रही है। पुलिस प्रशासन यह कोशिश कर रहा है कि लोग अपने घरों से बाहर न निकलें। प्रशासन के बार-बार मना करने के बाद भी लोग सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का उल्लंघन करते हुए लोग बाजारों में सामान की खरीदारी करने के लिए भीड़ इकट्ठी कर रहे हैं। जबकि प्रशासन द्वारा डोर टू डोर डिलीवरी की व्यवस्था की गई है। उसके बावजूद भी लोग इस नियम की धज्जियां उड़ाने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

सभी फोटोज शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी, अमर उजाला गोरखपुर


gorakhpur lockdown update coronavirus coronavirus in gorakhpur uttar pradesh news covid-19 ladengecoronase gorakhpur police lockdown news

Recommended

आगरा लॉकडाउन
Agra

डीएम की अपील: सील नहीं किए गए इलाकों के लोग भी घरों में ही रहें, सामान मंगाने को डायल करें यह नंबर

9 अप्रैल 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

निजामुद्दीन नहीं तो कहां से कोरोना लेकर आए जमाती, पुलिस और खुफिया एजेंसियों के लिए सवाल बना सिरदर्द

9 अप्रैल 2020


राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
CGC (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
सुबह सवेरे मंडी में उमड़ी भीड़
Bareilly

बरेली: पुलिस प्रशासन के उठने से पहले ही खुल गए बाजार, लॉकडाउन की उड़ी धज्जियां

9 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का 16वां दिन
Kanpur

पूर्ण लॉकडाउन: कहीं आदेशों का पालन तो कहीं उल्लंघन, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

9 अप्रैल 2020

आगरा जिला अस्पताल में बना आइसोलेशन वार्ड
Agra

Coronavirus: कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आया में पूरा आगरा मंडल, अब तक 99 संक्रमित

9 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown breaks
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: ब्रेकिंग न्यूज से ब्रेक हो गया लॉकडाउन, ऐसा नजारा जैसे लूट मची हो...

9 अप्रैल 2020




Related

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं था सीएम योगी का ये मास्टर प्लान, सालों पहले दिखाया था ट्रेलर

9 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

दिल्ली मरकज से लौटे इलाहाबाद विवि के प्रोफेसर परिवार समेत क्वारंटीन, बात छुपाने पर मुकदमा दर्ज

9 अप्रैल 2020

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
CGC (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल

सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार ने सांसद पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप
Kanpur

नहीं दर्ज हुई सांसद सुब्रत पाठक और भाजपाइयों की रिपोर्ट, मजिस्ट्रेट के खिलाफ दी थी तहरीर

9 अप्रैल 2020

भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक
Kanpur

तहसीलदार को पीटने का मामला: लॉकडाउन उल्लंघन, संक्रमण फैलाने में भी फंसे भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक

9 अप्रैल 2020

Congress leader distributing ration to the poor.
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में कांग्रेसजनों ने जरूरतमंदों को कराया भोजन, कई गांवों में बांटा राशन

9 अप्रैल 2020

मेरठ के कई इलाके पूरी तरह सील
Meerut

मेरठ के ये हॉट स्पॉट पूरी तरह सील, देर रात सड़कों पर उतरे पुलिस अधिकारी, देखें तस्वीरें

9 अप्रैल 2020

मंडी में उमड़ी भीड़
Meerut

लॉकडाउन: इलाके सील होने की सूचना से मचा हड़कंप, कोरोना का खतरा भूल बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरें

9 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus kit
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज में पीपीई किट की किल्लत, 18 सौ में भी उपलब्ध नहीं

9 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

राहत के लिए आधार कार्ड एवं खाता संख्या की बाधा

9 अप्रैल 2020

On Wednesday, the police administration monitored the civil line with a drone.
Prayagraj

संवेदनशील 15 जिलों में प्रयागराज नहीं, लेकिन सतर्कता बढ़ी

9 अप्रैल 2020

मरकज में हो रहा सैनिटाइजेशन का काम
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज में दिल्ली से आए 11 लोगों को किया गया क्वारंटीन

9 अप्रैल 2020

corona virus
Delhi NCR

प्रतापगढ़ में जमात से जुड़े तीन और कौशाम्बी में एक और मरीज मिला

9 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

3800 परिवारों तक पहुंची टीम, 18 विदेशियों का भी पता चला, सभी बताए गए स्वस्थ

9 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

मुसाफिरखाने से पकड़े गए 36 संदिग्धों की फिर से होगी जांच, लिए गए नमूने 

9 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर का हलीम चौराहा किया गया सील
Kanpur

कानपुर: 13 इलाके रेड जोन घोषित, 12 मस्जिदें सील, तब्लीगी जमात का था आना-जाना, अब प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र

8 अप्रैल 2020

head constable set example of humanity, carried the burden of elderly woman to home
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: पुलिसकर्मी ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल, घर तक पहुंचाया बुजुर्ग महिला का बोझा

8 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news




