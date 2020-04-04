Gorakhpur Lockdown: पुलिस की सख्ती का असर नहीं, भीड़ में उड़ रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां, देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

{"_id":"5e88090f8ebc3e774c035d30","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-4-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e88090f8ebc3e774c035d30","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-4-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e88090f8ebc3e774c035d30","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-4-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e88090f8ebc3e774c035d30","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-4-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e88090f8ebc3e774c035d30","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-4-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e88090f8ebc3e774c035d30","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-4-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e88090f8ebc3e774c035d30","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-4-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला