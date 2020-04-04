शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur Lockdown update See Latest Photos in Gorakhpur Curfew, 4 april latest update news

Gorakhpur Lockdown: पुलिस की सख्ती का असर नहीं, भीड़ में उड़ रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां, देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 09:41 AM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 7
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के कारण पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन किया गया है। ऐसे में पुलिस प्रशासन यह कोशिश कर रहा है कि लोग अपने घरों से बाहर न निकलें। प्रशासन के बार-बार मना करने के बाद भी लोग सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का उल्लंघन करते हुए लोग बाजारों में सामान की खरीदारी करने के लिए भीड़ इकट्ठी कर रहे हैं। जबकि प्रशासन द्वारा डोर टू डोर डिलीवरी की व्यवस्था की है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

सभी फोटोज शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी, राजेश कुमार अमर उजाला गोरखपुर
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news coronavirus in gorakhpur gorakhpur coronavirus updates gorakhpur lockdown ladengecoronase

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर मे गिटार बजाते सनबीम शिक्षण समूह के चेयरमैन दीपक मधोक और साथ में उनकी पत्नी भारती मधोक।
Varanasi

वाराणसीः लॉकडाउन में कोई बजा रहा गिटार तो कोई जिम में बहा रहा पसीना, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2020

13 दिन से पैदल चलकर अनंतराम टोल पर पहुंचा अजमेर का मुर्सीद
Kanpur

13 दिन में 1000 किमी पैदल चलकर अजमेर से औरैया पहुंचा मुर्सीद, निजामुद्दीन मरकज में हुआ था शामिल

4 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
कानपुर के हैलट में पहुंचे कोरोना पॉजिटिव फैला रहे गंदगी
Kanpur

कोरोना रोगियों के हैलट अस्पताल में पहुंचते ही मची भगदड़, स्टाफ बोला हर जगह थूक फैला रहे गंदगी

4 अप्रैल 2020

सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला
Kannauj

यूपी: सामूहिक नमाज अदा करने से पुलिस ने रोका तो सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने ईंट, पत्थर, कुल्हाड़ी से किया हमला

4 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
आइसोलेशन वार्ड
Meerut

कोरोना अपडेट: एक नजर में पश्चिमी यूपी का हाल, लगातार बढ़ रही मरीजों की संख्या, अब तक इतने मिले पॉजिटिव

4 अप्रैल 2020

रानी और प्रताप की फोटो मृतक विक्रम
Agra

फुफेरे भाई के इश्क में डूबी पत्नी बनी हत्यारोपी, पति के खून से रंगे हाथ, पुलिस हिरासत में खुले खौफनाक इरादे

4 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मृतक विक्रम का फाइल फोटो, हत्यारोपी पत्नी रीना
Agra

लॉकडाउन में घर आए पति को चोखे में मिलाकर खिलाईं नींद की गोलियां, सोते ही पत्नी ने काट दिया गला

4 अप्रैल 2020

कंट्रोल रूम से ली गई तस्वीर
Agra

लॉकडाउन में 'स्मार्ट' कैमरों से निगरानी, उल्लंघन किया तो सीधे पुलिस के पास पहुंचेगी तस्वीर

4 अप्रैल 2020

सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
विज्ञापन
प्रदर्शनी में बांकेबिहारी का दरबार (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

वृंदावनः ठाकुर बांकेबिहारीजी इस बार फूलबंगले में नहीं विराजेंगे, कोरोना ने तोड़ी परंपरा

4 अप्रैल 2020

गायत्री प्रसाद प्रजापति
Prayagraj

कोरोना संक्रमण के नाम पर पूर्व मंत्री गायत्री प्रजापति को नहीं मिली राहत

4 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
स्मार्ट सिटी के कंट्रोल रूम से लाइव निगरानी
Agra

लॉकडाउन में स्मार्ट सिटी के कंट्रोल रूम से निगरानी, कोई राशन तो कोई सैनिटाइजर लेने घर से निकला

4 अप्रैल 2020

सीएमओ कार्यालय के बगल स्थित इसी आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती हैं कोरोना के मरीज।
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus : जमातियों के पाजिटिव मिलने के बाद बढ़ा संक्रमण का खतरा 

3 अप्रैल 2020

गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

Corona in Gorakhpur: सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं लोग, पुलिस परेशान, देखें शहर की पल-पल की अपडेट

3 अप्रैल 2020

Uttarakhand lockdown: police patrolling in scooty and use drone for surveillance in roorkee
Dehradun

Lockdown Uttarakhand: पुलिस की गाड़ी देख भाग रहे लोग तो निगरानी रखने स्कूटी पर निकले कोतवाल, ड्रोन भी लगाए, तस्वीरें...

3 अप्रैल 2020

himachal cabinet meeting decisions regarding coronavirus and other issues held in shimla
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में कोरोना से निपटने को आउटसोर्स पर रखा जाएगा स्टाफ, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

3 अप्रैल 2020

यूपीपीएससी
Prayagraj

ड्यूटी में फंसे अभ्यर्थी, कैसे देंगे पीसीएस मेंस, प्रभावित हो रही तैयारी

3 अप्रैल 2020

लद्दाख में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

देश-दुनिया के लिए नजीर बन रहा है लद्दाख, चंडीगढ़ के डॉक्टरों ने कहा- जन सहयोग से काबू में आया कोरोना

3 अप्रैल 2020

Uttarakhand Lockdown: less people seen in shop, rush seen out of bank
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Lockdown: दुकानों में छाया रहा सन्नाटा, बैंकों के बाहर लगी लंबी लाइनें, तस्वीरें

3 अप्रैल 2020

तीन पुलिसकर्मी घायल
Kannauj

यूपी: जुमे की नमाज के लिए जुटी भीड़, रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला, 16 गिरफ्तार, 25 नामजद, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

3 अप्रैल 2020

मस्जिदों में रहा सन्नाटा
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: मस्जिदों में रहा सन्नाटा, घरों में ही अदा की गई जुमे की नमाज

3 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर लॉकडाउन की ग्राउंड रिपोर्टः बाबू जी बच्चे भूखे हैं, कुछ खाने को दे दो...फिर खुली प्रशासन की पोल

3 अप्रैल 2020

rice
Prayagraj

गेहूं की कमी हुई, अब गरीब, मजदूरों मिलेगा सिर्फ चावल

3 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited