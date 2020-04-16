शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur Lockdown update See Latest Photos in Gorakhpur Curfew, 16 april latest update news

Gorakhpur Lockdown: 'मौत का पैगाम' लेकर बेवजह घर से निकल रहे हैं लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे उड़ा रहे नियमों की धज्जियां

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर, Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 01:32 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 12
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन का पालन करने के बजाय लोग नियमों का उल्लंघन करके जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन की अवधि बढ़ने के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गई है। हालांकि अभी तक गोरखपुर में एक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव नहीं मिला, इसके बाद भी यहां चौकसी बढ़ा दी गई है। पुलिस के बार-बार मना करने के बाद भी लोग सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। बिना काम के भी सड़क पर निकल रहे हैं।

ऐसे में पुलिस प्रशासन बेवजह घर से निकलने वाले लोगों के साथ सख्ती से पेश आ रही है। पुलिस यह कोशिश कर रही है कि लोग अपने घरों से बाहर न निकलें। साथ ही शहर में आने वाले लोगों की नौसड़ चौराहे पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जा रही है।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
zindagi jaari hai gorakhpur lockdown update coronavirus gorakhpur news gorakhpur police lockdown news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से जंग में कूद पड़े हैं सीएम योगी के ये योद्धा, इस हुनर के साथ लड़ रहे लड़ाई

16 अप्रैल 2020

हमले की आरोपी महिलाएं
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: 'पथराव करने वाले एक-एक व्यक्ति को झेलनी होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई, किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा'

16 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
(Advertorial)

UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
आग लगने से तीन मकान नष्ट
Jammu

श्रीनगर में आग लगने से तीन मकान नष्ट, लोगों की समझदारी से टला बहुत बड़ा हादसा

16 अप्रैल 2020

पुलिस व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम पर हमला करते लोग
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: जहां डॉक्टरों और पुलिस पर बरसे पत्थर, वहां अक्सर होते हैं सरकारी टीमों पर हमले

16 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद
अपने परिवार के साथ रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown India: जानिए इस स्टार अभिनेता ने क्यों कहा- 600 फिल्म कर चुका हूं लेकिन नहीं देखा ऐसा समय

16 अप्रैल 2020

पुलिस पर पथराव करती महिलाएं
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद हमले को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एक दिन पहले ही रची गई थी साजिश

16 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोरोना वायरस
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: ‘कोरोना फैलता है तो फैलने दो, नहीं कराएंगे मेडिकल टेस्ट’

16 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद हमला: एंबुलेंस से उतरकर गया इमरान, वापस आते ही छतों से बरसने लगे ईंट-पत्थर

16 अप्रैल 2020

UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
(Advertorial)

UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
विज्ञापन
रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर
Moradabad

चश्मदीदों की जुबानी: किसी ने पुलिस को बचाया तो किसी ने उग्र भीड़ को डंडे-पत्थर लेकर दौड़ाते देखा

16 अप्रैल 2020

कन्नौज में क्वारंटीन सेंटर
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: लचर व्यवस्था का फायदा उठा क्वारंटीन मां दो बेटाें संग मेडिकल कॉलेज से भागी, जांच के आदेश

16 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद
हैलट के जनरल वार्ड में ढाई घंटे घूमा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज
Kanpur

यूपी: हैलट के जनरल वार्ड में ढाई घंटे घूमा कोरोना पॉजिटिव, सैकड़ों लोगों के संपर्क में आने की आशंका

16 अप्रैल 2020

मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
Kanpur

कमरे से आ रही थी बदबू, पुलिस ने तोड़ा दरवाजा तो उड़ गए होश, मिली दो बहनों की दस दिन पुरानी लाशें

16 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: कोरोना संदिग्ध की मौत के बाद डॉक्टर, नर्सिंग स्टॉफ, परिजन क्वारंटीन

16 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: लॉकडाउन में और सख्ती, बिना मास्क निकले तो जुर्माना

16 अप्रैल 2020

मानधाता थाना क्षेत्र के खमपुर में खेत बाड़ में लगे करंट से युवक की मौत के बाद घर पर जुटी भीड़।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़ : खेत में लगी बाड़ में अवैध रूप से दौड़ाए गए करंट से युवक की मौत

16 अप्रैल 2020

महुली बैंक आफ बड़ौदा में गेट पर इंतजार में बैठे ग्राहक।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: बैंकों में नहीं थम रही भीड़, गांव में टूटा सुरक्षा चक्र 

16 अप्रैल 2020

चिलबिला वन विभाग जंगल में लगी आग।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: चिलबिला जंगल में लगी आग, लाखों की वन संपदा राख

16 अप्रैल 2020

कर्फ्यू क्षेत्र जामा मस्जिद रोड पर तफरी करने निकले युवकों लठियाती पुलिस।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: सब्जी मंडी से चौक घंटाघर तक चला पुलिस का डंडा, कराई उठक-बैठक

16 अप्रैल 2020

चेकिंग करती पुलिस
Meerut

लॉकडाउन-2: बेवजह घूमने से बाज नहीं आ रहे लोग, जमकर चला पुलिस का डंडा, 22 वाहनों को किया सीज

15 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन मेरठ
Meerut

लापरवाही: इन्हें कोरोना का खौफ न पुलिस का डर, लाॅकडाउन तोड़ने पर लाठी बरसे या मिले कोई सजा, नहीं रहना घर

15 अप्रैल 2020

राशन की दुकान के नजदीक बैठे लोग
Agra

लॉकडाउन में राशन वितरणः बोरी-थैला गोले में रखे, खुद झुंड में बैठे लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

15 अप्रैल 2020

Bat
Prayagraj

सावधानी जरुरी, पर चमगादडों से नहीं है खतरा

15 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited