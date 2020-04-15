शहर चुनें

Lockdown in India Latest News Update in Hindi: Bhojpuri Actor And BJP MP Ravi Kishan special story during Lockdown

Lockdown India: जानिए इस स्टार अभिनेता ने क्यों कहा- 600 फिल्म कर चुका हूं लेकिन नहीं देखा ऐसा समय

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 15 Apr 2020 01:03 PM IST
अपने परिवार के साथ रवि किशन।
अपने परिवार के साथ रवि किशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भोजपुरी, बॉलीवुड स्टार व गोरखपुर के भाजपा सांसद रवि किशन लॉकडाउन के दौरान लोगों को हर संभव मदद पहुंचा रहे हैं। ऐसे में उन्होंने अमर उजाला को बताया कि 600 फिल्म कर चुका हूं लेकिन ऐसा अजीबोगरीब समय कभी नहीं देखा।
