Gorakhpur Lockdown: सख्ती के बाद भी यहां नहीं हो रहा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 13 Apr 2020 11:38 AM IST
लॉकडाउन के दौरान लोग सोशल डिस्टेंस नियमों का पालन करने के बजाय खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। जबकि पुलिस प्रशासन बेवजह घर से निकलने वाले लोगों के साथ सख्ती से पेश आ रही है। वहीं प्रशासन के बार-बार मना करने के बाद भी लोग सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का उल्लंघन करते हुए लोग बैंकों में रकम निकालने के लिए भीड़ इकट्ठी कर रहे हैं। वहीं प्रदेश सरकार ने बिना मास्क लगाए लोगों का घरों से बाहर निकलना प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है, उसके बाद भी कुछ लोग बिना मास्क पहने घर से निकल गए हैं। पुलिस ऐसे लोगों को सख्ती से सबक सिखा रही है।  

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें दिनभर की हलचल...
