गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेले की बढ़ी रौनक, तस्वीरों में देखें शहरवासियों का उमड़ा हुजूम

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 18 Jan 2021 12:41 PM IST
गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला।
गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में चल रहे खिचड़ी मेला को लेकर श्रद्धालुओं का उत्साह चरम पर है। बाबा के चरणों में श्रद्धा निवेदित करने के बाद बच्चों से लेकर बड़ों तक मेला में चटपटे पकवानों के साथ-साथ टोराटोरा, सोलंबो और ब्रेक डांस झूले और मौत का कुआं का भीषण ठंड में भी जमकर आनंद ले रहे हैं।
