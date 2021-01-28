विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   special story of Policeman Ravish father martyred in encounter at kushinagar

डकैतों ने बचपन में छीन लिया था पिता का साया, अब बेटा ऐसे ले रहा बदला

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कुशीनगर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 03:27 PM IST
रविश यादव।(फाइल)
1 of 5
रविश यादव।(फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आज हम आपको उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर जिले के एक ऐसे शख्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। जिसके पिता डकैतों से मुठभेड़ करते हुए शहीद हो गए थे। उस घटना को जानकर शख्स ने अपराधियों को सबक सिखाने के लिए पुलिस में भर्ती होने की ठान ली। कड़ी मेहनत और संघर्षों के बीच उसने अपना लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए पूरी कहानी...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crime gorakhpur kushinagar kushinagar crime news special story of policeman hard working policeman special crime news crime branch kushinagar police arrest
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

रुद्र प्रताप नारायण।
Gorakhpur

मैराथन 100 किमी में बस्ती के रुद्र ने दिखाया दम, देश में हासिल किया 7वां स्थान

28 जनवरी 2021

गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: बर्फीली हवा ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, कड़ाके की ठंड से परेशान रहे शहरवासी

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
Zee5 taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
अजीत सिंह व उनकी कार में मिले असलहे (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

अजीत सिंह हत्याकांड में शामिल कुंटू सिंह ने कबूला जुर्म, बोला- साजिश रचने में निभाई भूमिका, किए खुलासे

24 जनवरी 2021

पुलिस के गिरफ्त में सभी आरोपी।
Basti

गोरखपुर लूटकांड: लालच में आकर पुलिसकर्मियों ने की थी 30 लाख की लूट, नहीं पता था ऐसे होगा खुलासा

22 जनवरी 2021

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में कराएं पूजा, बनेगी बिगड़ी बात
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में कराएं पूजा, बनेगी बिगड़ी बात
रोते-बिलखते मृतक के घरवाले।
Rohtak

52 साल पहले दादा की हत्या...28 साल के पोते ने अब लिया बदला, दिल दहला देगी वारदात

22 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रविश यादव।(फाइल)
रविश यादव।(फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घट्नास्थल की फाइल फोटो।
घट्नास्थल की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar encounter
Kushinagar encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहीद विश्वनाथ यादव।
शहीद विश्वनाथ यादव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहीद कांस्टेबल की याद में पडरौना कोतवाली में बना शहीद द्वार
शहीद कांस्टेबल की याद में पडरौना कोतवाली में बना शहीद द्वार - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X