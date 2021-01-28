डकैतों ने बचपन में छीन लिया था पिता का साया, अब बेटा ऐसे ले रहा बदला

{"_id":"60128a8f72e2dd42917d90b8","slug":"special-story-of-policeman-ravish-father-martyred-in-encounter-at-kushinagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
रविश यादव।(फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घट्नास्थल की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहीद विश्वनाथ यादव।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहीद कांस्टेबल की याद में पडरौना कोतवाली में बना शहीद द्वार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।