कोरोना पर वार जारी: 10674 ने लगवाया कोविड का टीका, 12 हजार लोगों का रखा गया था लक्ष्य

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Tue, 16 Mar 2021 10:59 AM IST
gorakhpur vaccination
1 of 5
gorakhpur vaccination - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर जिले में कोविड टीकाकरण की सफलता के लिए सबसे अधिक बूथ सोमवार को बनाए गए थे। 127 बूथों पर लिए 12000 लोगों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। इसके सापेक्ष कुल 10674 लोगों ने कोविड का टीका लगवाया।




 
gorakhpur vaccination
gorakhpur vaccination - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
