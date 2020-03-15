शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Coronavirus alert update for Use fake mask in gorakhpur

सावधान! कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए कहीं आप नकली मास्क का प्रयोग तो नहीं कर रहे...

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sun, 15 Mar 2020 04:08 PM IST
corona virus alert
1 of 5
corona virus alert - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सावधान! कहीं आप नकली एन-95 मास्क का प्रयोग तो नहीं कर रहे हैं। बाजार में नकली एन-95 मास्क की बिक्री जोरों पर है। ऐसे में विशेषज्ञ बेहद जांच परखकर मास्क खरीदने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि अगर लोग सावधान नहीं होंगे तो एन-95 मास्क पहनने के नाम पर लापरवाही भी बरत सकते हैं, जो कईयों की मुसीबत बढ़ा सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
coronavirus news fake mask coronavirus alert update gorakhpur news latest gorakhpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कनपुरियों ने जमकर खेली होली
Kanpur

गंगा मेला: आजादी के दीवानों की याद में निकला रंगों का ठेला, कनपुरियों ने जमकर खेली होली, तस्वीरें

15 मार्च 2020

शोभा यात्रा में शामिल लोग।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: गीता वाटिका से धूमधाम से निकली शोभा यात्रा, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

15 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
deoband
Meerut

देवबंद: 48वें दिन भी जारी रहा महिलाओं का धरना, बच्ची की मौत के अगले दिन धरने में पहुंची 'मां'

15 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल में शाहजहां के उर्स पर कोरोना का खौफ नहीं, कार्यक्रम रद्द करने से कमेटी का इनकार

15 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
Auraiya

जलवायु परिवर्तन का असर, आसमान से बरस रही आफत, यूपी में कई दिनों तक बारिश व ओले गिरने की चेतावनी

15 मार्च 2020

Corona virus: Suspected student of IIT Roorkee rushed to hospital wearing polythene uniform
Dehradun

कोरोना : आईआईटी रुड़की के संदिग्ध छात्र को पॉलीथिन की वर्दी पहनाकर पहुंचाया अस्पताल, तस्वीरें

15 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल पर कोरोना वायरस का दिखा असर, आधे रह गए सैलानी, सेनेटाइजर भी नहीं

15 मार्च 2020

महिला डांसर संग डांस करता सिपाही
Agra

नौटंकी में महिला डांसर संग सिपाही ने लगाए ठुमके, एसएसपी ने किया निलंबित

15 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
विज्ञापन
कानपुर के प्रमुख चौराहे
Kanpur

कानपुर: गंगा मेला पर आज बदली रहेगी यातायात व्यवस्था, ट्रैफिक डायवर्जन की ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें

15 मार्च 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, रची गई थी डीसीपी की हत्या की साजिश, महिलाओं ने पहना था बुर्का

15 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
delhi violence
Delhi NCR

अंकित शर्मा हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, चाकू नहीं इस वजह से गई थी जान

15 मार्च 2020

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से बचने के लिए सेनिटाइजर नहीं साबुन का करें इस्तेमाल, डॉक्टर ने बताई ये खास वजह

15 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

कोरोना मरीजों के लिए एसआरएन अस्पताल में अलग से खुली ओपीडी 

15 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

कोरोना के खौफ से सड़कें हुईं खाली, मल्टीप्लेक्स, शॉपिंग मॉल और संगम पर भी सन्नाटा

15 मार्च 2020

जमकर पड़े ओले
Meerut

खूबसूरत नजारा... हर तरफ बर्फ ही बर्फ, पर मुश्किल में किसान, जिले में हुआ भारी नुकसान

14 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

राजू पाल हत्याकांडः सीबीआई ने पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद के भाई अशरफ के घर चस्पा किया कुर्की का नोटिस

14 मार्च 2020

Ateeq Ahmed
Prayagraj

देवरिया जेल में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर को पीटने का एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पूर्व सांसद अतीक भी है नामजद

14 मार्च 2020

कांस्टेबल अंकित शर्मा का आईडी कार्ड
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसाः अंकित के शरीर पर 400 नहीं 18 बार किया गया था चाकू से वार, पोस्टमार्टम में हुआ खुलासा

14 मार्च 2020

मास्क पहने लोग
Delhi NCR

अमर उजाला की पड़तालः दवा दुकानों पर नहीं मिल रहे मास्क और सैनिटाइजर

14 मार्च 2020

कोरोना का खौफ, घरों से मास्क लगाकर निकल रहे लोग
Kanpur

विदेश से आए चार कोरोना संदिग्ध, सभी के सैंपल लिए गए, मेडिकल कॉलेज के एक जूनियर डॉक्टर की भी जांच

14 मार्च 2020

गुस्साए किसानों ने हाईवे किया जाम
Kanpur

यूपी: भारी बारिश और ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद, किसानों में आक्रोश, नौ घंटे तक हाईवे किया जाम

14 मार्च 2020

उन्नाव में नौ साल की बच्ची से हुआ था दुष्कर्म
Kanpur

दुष्कर्म के बाद बच्ची की बेरहमी से हत्या में अब तक 70 से पूछताछ, पांचवें दिन भी पुलिस खाली हाथ

14 मार्च 2020

corona virus alert
corona virus alert - फोटो : अमर उजाला
corona virus alert
corona virus alert - फोटो : अमर उजाला
corona virus alert
corona virus alert - फोटो : अमर उजाला
corona virus alert
corona virus alert - फोटो : अमर उजाला
corona virus alert
corona virus alert - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited