शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Chhath Puja 2020 Date will start from nahay khay 18 november

Chhath Puja 2020: कल से शुरू होगा चार दिवसीय सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ, महिलाओं ने शुरू की तैयारी

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 12:21 PM IST
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो।
1 of 8
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सूर्य की उपासना का महापर्व छठ बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू होगा। 19 नवंबर को खरना, 20 नवंबर को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य और 21 को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ चार दिनों के पर्व का समापन होगा। दिवाली के छह दिनों के बाद यह महापर्व मनाया जाता है। व्रत रखने वाली महिलाओं ने इसके लिए अपनी तैयारी भी शुरू कर दी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh chhath puja 2020 date chhath puja 2020 chhath puja chhath chhath 2020

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Basti

दिल्ली-मुंबई में बढ़ रहे संक्रमण से यहां मंडरा रहा कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा, आईसीएमआर ने किया आगाह

17 नवंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कई इलाकों में बर्फीले तूफान की चेतावनी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में ठंड के साथ ही बढ़ने लगी लोगों की परेशानी, कई इलाकों में बर्फीले तूफान की चेतावनी

17 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
सोलंगनाला में सैलानी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बर्फ से लकदक वादियों के दीदार को उमड़े सैलानी, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

17 नवंबर 2020

कोहरे के कारण रॉयल गेट से नहीं दिखा ताजमहल
Agra

कोहरे की चादर में गुम हुआ ताजमहल, सैलानियों ने ऐसे किया दीदार, देखिए तस्वीरें

17 नवंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 में होगी धन प्राप्ति, या किसी विशेष फैसले को लेने में परेशानी ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
astrology

वर्ष 2021 में होगी धन प्राप्ति, या किसी विशेष फैसले को लेने में परेशानी ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
Agra

बना लीजिए ताजमहल-आगरा किला देखने का प्लान, नहीं लगेगा टिकट, निशुल्क प्रवेश, पढ़िए ये खबर

17 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आगरा का आज मौसम अपडेट : कोहरा: सड़क से लेकर खेतों तक दिखा कोहरा
Agra

Weather: छाई कोहरे की घनी चादर, हाईवे पर रेंगते दिखे वाहन, देखिए ब्रज में कोहरे की तस्वीरें

17 नवंबर 2020

Chardham Yatra 2020 : up cm yogi adityanath visit badrinath dham with trivendra singh rawat photos
Chamoli

Chardham Yatra 2020 : योगी आदित्यनाथ पहुंचे बदरीनाथ, कहा - हजारों सालों से सनातन आस्था का केंद्र है धाम

17 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने से परेशान दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने की आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: सुसाइड नोट में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लिखी दिल की बात- अगर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी हो जाती तो...

17 नवंबर 2020

तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Lucknow

23 नवंबर से देश की पहली कॉरपोरेट ट्रेन निरस्त, ये रही वजह

17 नवंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 में होगी धन प्राप्ति, या किसी विशेष फैसले को लेने में परेशानी ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
astrology

वर्ष 2021 में होगी धन प्राप्ति, या किसी विशेष फैसले को लेने में परेशानी ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
बच्ची का शव ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
Kanpur

यूपी: छह साल की मासूम से हैवानियत, सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद गुर्दे-आंतें निकालीं, गला काट सिर फोड़ा फिर खाया दिल

17 नवंबर 2020

घाटमपुर कांड
Kanpur

खौफनाक: पहले भतीजों ने किया दुष्कर्म, फिर चाचा ने खा लिया छह साल की मासूम का दिल

17 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल के 'दीवानों' को मायूस कर रहा सिस्टम, स्लॉट बुकिंग जल्दी भरने से निराश लौटे सैलानी

17 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल के 'दीवानों' को मायूस कर रहीं कोरोना काल की बंदिशें, इस बार ऐसा है हाल  

17 नवंबर 2020

कपूरथला में हादसे में मारा गया खिलाड़ी जोबनप्रीत सिंह।
Chandigarh

मासूम सी उम्र में पूरी दुनिया में कमाया नाम, हादसे ने छीन ली मार्शल आर्ट खिलाड़ी की जान

17 नवंबर 2020

भैसाली बस अड्डा मेरठ
Shamli

भैयादूज पर लोगों ने जान जोखिम में डालकर किया सफर, भूले सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, भूसे की तरह भरी सवारियां

17 नवंबर 2020

किन्नौर के छितकुल में बर्फ का नजारा
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: पहाड़ बर्फ से लकदक, 40 सड़कों पर यातायात ठप, अधिकतम तापमान में 9 डिग्री की गिरावट

16 नवंबर 2020

Aparna Yadav worshipped a cow on Govardhan Pooja.
Lucknow

गोवर्धन पूजा व भाई दूज पर इस अंदाज में नजर आईं मुलायम की छोटी बहू अपर्णा यादव, तस्वीरें

16 नवंबर 2020

सुखना झील।
Chandigarh

बारिश के बाद धुंध घटी...ठंड बढ़ी, मौसम भी हुआ सुहाना, देखें- चंडीगढ़ की ये खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

16 नवंबर 2020

कपूरथला में टंकी पर चढ़ा राजू।
Chandigarh

पहले की पत्नी की हत्या, फिर पानी की टंकी से कूदकर की आत्महत्या... वीडियो में बड़ा खुलासा

16 नवंबर 2020

काशिफ अली को शाॅल पहनाते समीति सदस्य
Meerut

मुस्लिम परिवार ने मेरठ में पेश की सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द की मिसाल, शिव मंदिर के नाम किया जमीन का वसीयतनामा

16 नवंबर 2020

पत्नी और बच्चों को गले से लगाकर रोए शमसुद्दीन
Kanpur

पाकिस्तान की जेल में यातनाएं झेल 28 साल बाद कानपुर लौटे शमसुद्दीन, बीवी-बच्चों को देख सीने से लगाकर रोए

16 नवंबर 2020

chhath puja: फाइल फोटो।
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ज्योतिर्विद पंडित नरेंद्र उपाध्याय।(फाइल)
ज्योतिर्विद पंडित नरेंद्र उपाध्याय।(फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो।
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो।
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : PTI
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो।
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो।
chhath puja: फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : PTI
ज्योतिष पं. शरद चंद्र मिश्र।
ज्योतिष पं. शरद चंद्र मिश्र। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनुराधा मिश्रा, इंदु सिंह, पुष्पा श्रीवास्तव व ललिता श्रीवास्तव।
अनुराधा मिश्रा, इंदु सिंह, पुष्पा श्रीवास्तव व ललिता श्रीवास्तव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X