बॉलीवुड अभिनेता संजय मिश्र का गोरखनाथ मंदिर से है पुराना नाता, बोले- 'इनकी बदौलत मिली कामयाबी'

{"_id":"5f9aa2071836d4100a4707c7","slug":"bollywood-comedy-actor-sanjay-mishra-connection-with-gorakhnath-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u094c\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अभिनेता संजय मिश्र और गुरु गोरक्षनाथ। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अभिनेता संजय मिश्र।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अभिनेता संजय मिश्र। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अभिनेता संजय मिश्र। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अभिनेता संजय मिश्र। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला