शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Prince Harry fiancee Meghan Markle can wear Ralph & Russo designed gown for her wedding ceremony

प्रिंस हैरी की होने वाली बहू शादी में पहनेंगी इस डिजाइनर का गाउन, कीमत सुनकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 01:39 PM IST
मेगन मर्केल
1 of 6
लंदन में इन दिनों हर किसी की जुबां पर प्रिंस हैरी और ऐक्ट्रेस मेगन मार्कल की शादी की चर्चा खूब जोरों पर हैं। इस शाही शादी में बस दो दिन बचे हैं। कई बड़ी हस्तियां इसमें शामिल होने वाली हैं।  प्रिंस हैरी की होने वाली वाइफ मेगन मार्कल फैशन के मामले में किसी से कम नहीं हैं। 39 वर्षीय मेगन हर तरह के लुक को कैरी करना बखूबी जानती हैं। ऐसे में हर कोई यह जानने के लिए बेताब है कि शाही घराने की होने वाली बहू अपनी शादी में क्या पहनने वाली हैं। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
prince harry meghan markle ralph & russo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Aishwarya rai bachchan said applying makeup does not mean you have no brain
Fashion

महिलाओं के मेकअप और फैशन को लेकर ऐश्वर्या राय ने दिया बड़ा बयान, हर कोई हैरान

18 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Fashion

दुल्हन के जोड़े में कैसी दिखेंगी सोनम, अभी से देख लीजिए लहंगा, सामने आ गई तस्वीर

7 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor Wedding Wardrobe can take your heart away
Fashion

मेहंदी, हल्दी से लेकर शादी तक कुछ यूं सजेंगी सोनम कपूर, आप भी देखें तस्वीरें

7 मई 2018

lalu

मिलिए लालू की होने वाली बहू ‘ऐश्वर्या राय’ से दिखने में बेहद स्टाइलिश, देखें तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2018

After Sonam Kapoor here comes lalu son Tej Pratap would be Aishwarya Rai Mehendi design
Fashion

सोनम कपूर के बाद सामने आईं ऐश्वर्या की मेहंदी की तस्वीरें , देखते ही शरमा गए लालू के लाल तेजप्रताप

10 मई 2018

urvashi rautela
Fashion

दुल्हन बनीं बॉलीवुड की बोल्ड ब्यूटी उर्वशी रौतेला, तस्वीरें एक बार देखेंगे तो नजरें नही हटेंगी

14 अप्रैल 2018

More in Fashion

shahid kapoor friend and famous fashion designer masaba gupta new collection based on sindoor
Fashion

शाहिद कपूर के दोस्त की डिजाइनर पत्नी का नया कलेक्शन 'सिंदूर', एक बार देखिएगा जरूर

29 अप्रैल 2018

sonam kapoor wedding sangeet ceremony dress
Fashion

18 महीने में बनकर तैयार हुआ सोनम कपूर का लहंगा, दो साल पहले ही कर दिया था ऑर्डर

8 मई 2018

Sonam kapoor unique kaliras photo out see sonam and anand ahuja wedding mehandi sangeet pictures

शादी में कुछ इस तरह के कलीरे पहनेंगी सोनम, तस्वीरें आ गई सामने

8 मई 2018

These celebrities comes in shoes for attending sonam kapoor and anand ahuja wedding functions
Fashion

सोनम की शादी पर इन सेलेब्स ने बदला फैशन ट्रेंड, ट्रेडिशनल ड्रेस के साथ पहने जूते

9 मई 2018

sonam kapoor
Fashion

शादी से पहले खास ड्रेस में नजर आईं सोनम कपूर, ट्रेडिशनल लुक से सबको किया इंप्रेस

26 अप्रैल 2018

sara ali khan gym look
Fashion

बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू से पहले ही सारा अली ने दिखाया ऐसा ग्लैमरस लुक, दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस भी फेल

27 अप्रैल 2018

khushi kapoor
Fashion

खुशी की इन लेटेस्ट तस्वीरों के आगे सुहाना, जाह्नवी और सारा फेल, हाई स्लिट ड्रेस में बिखेरे जलवे

15 अप्रैल 2018

amayra
Fashion

ऋषि कपूर की ऑन स्क्रीन बेटी का बोल्ड फोटोशूट आया सामने, स्विमसूट में आईं नजर

19 अप्रैल 2018

surveen chawla
Fashion

बिकिनी से है परहेज फिर भी बीच पर दिखना चाहती हैं सबसे स्टाइलिश तो इस एक्ट्रेस से टिप्स लेना न भूलें

17 अप्रैल 2018

sumita bhandari
Fashion

फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2018 में उत्तराखंड को रिप्रजेंट करेंगीं सुमिता भंडारी, देखिए उनका हॉट लुक

14 अप्रैल 2018

miss world 2017 This answer of Manushi Chhillar impressed the judges
Fashion

MISS WORLD 2017: इस सवाल का जवाब देकर मानुषी छिल्लर बनीं विश्व सुंदरी

19 नवंबर 2017

Manushi Chhillar
Fashion

मानुषी छिल्लर की नानी ने खोले 'मिस वर्ल्ड' नातिन के कई राज, 15 अनसुनी बातें

30 नवंबर 2017

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Fashion

ये है 'थोंग जींस', सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर उड़ा मजाक

25 अक्टूबर 2017

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017, here is full list of winners, see photos
Fashion

LUX गोल्डन रोज अवार्ड: माधुरी-श्रीदेवी का ऐसा अंदाज नहीं देखा होगा आपने, नई एक्ट्रेसेज देखती रह गईं

11 दिसंबर 2017

मेगन मर्केल
मेगन मर्केल
मेगन मर्केल
मेगन मर्केल
मेगन मर्केल
मेगन मार्केल

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.