बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afe8a484f1c1bd0408b63f3","slug":"prince-harry-fiancee-meghan-markle-can-wear-ralph-russo-designed-gown-for-her-wedding-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
प्रिंस हैरी की होने वाली बहू शादी में पहनेंगी इस डिजाइनर का गाउन, कीमत सुनकर चौंक जाएंगे आप
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 01:39 PM IST
लंदन में इन दिनों हर किसी की जुबां पर प्रिंस हैरी और ऐक्ट्रेस मेगन मार्कल की शादी की चर्चा खूब जोरों पर हैं। इस शाही शादी में बस दो दिन बचे हैं। कई बड़ी हस्तियां इसमें शामिल होने वाली हैं। प्रिंस हैरी की होने वाली वाइफ मेगन मार्कल फैशन के मामले में किसी से कम नहीं हैं। 39 वर्षीय मेगन हर तरह के लुक को कैरी करना बखूबी जानती हैं। ऐसे में हर कोई यह जानने के लिए बेताब है कि शाही घराने की होने वाली बहू अपनी शादी में क्या पहनने वाली हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5afe8a484f1c1bd0408b63f3","slug":"prince-harry-fiancee-meghan-markle-can-wear-ralph-russo-designed-gown-for-her-wedding-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5afe8a484f1c1bd0408b63f3","slug":"prince-harry-fiancee-meghan-markle-can-wear-ralph-russo-designed-gown-for-her-wedding-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5afe8a484f1c1bd0408b63f3","slug":"prince-harry-fiancee-meghan-markle-can-wear-ralph-russo-designed-gown-for-her-wedding-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5afe8a484f1c1bd0408b63f3","slug":"prince-harry-fiancee-meghan-markle-can-wear-ralph-russo-designed-gown-for-her-wedding-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5afe8a484f1c1bd0408b63f3","slug":"prince-harry-fiancee-meghan-markle-can-wear-ralph-russo-designed-gown-for-her-wedding-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5afe8a484f1c1bd0408b63f3","slug":"prince-harry-fiancee-meghan-markle-can-wear-ralph-russo-designed-gown-for-her-wedding-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.