शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   best chikankari kurta saree lehenga anarkali wore by bollywood actresses

कटरीना-आलिया भट्ट की पहली पसंद, कूल एंड कंफर्टेबल चिकनकारी ड्रेसेज होंगी इस गर्मी बिल्कुल परफेक्ट

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 03:29 PM IST
best chikankari kurta saree lehenga anarkali wore by bollywood actresses
1 of 6
- फोटो : instagram
डिजाइनर ड्रेसेज पहनना पसंद है तो अपनी वार्डरोब में चिकनकारी से सजे आउटफिट को जरूर रखें। लखनवी चिकनकारी वाले कपड़े हर मौके के लिए परफेक्ट होते हैं। यहां तक की बॉलीवुड की अदाकाराओं ने भी कई मौको पर इसे पहनकर ट्रेंड में लाया है। पिछले साल करीना कपूर का पहना पेस्टल रंग का चिकनकारी लहंगा बेहद खूबसूरत था। चिकन के कुर्ते से लेकर लहंगे और साड़ी तक, लुक को बेहद खास बनाते हैं। तो अगर आप लुक में हर वक्त एक्सपेरिमेंट करना पसंद करती हैं तो कटरीना कैफ से लेकर करीना और आलिया भट्ट के पहने ये चिकनकारी आउटफिट जरूर पसंद आएंगे।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
chikankari chikankari kurta kareena kapoor in lehenga

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

Recommended

coronavirus tips frequently washing hands causes dry hand try these tips to rehydrating
Beauty tips

Coronavirus Tips:लगातार धोने से रूखे और बेजान हो रहे हाथ तो अपनाएं ये तरीका, रूखापन हो जाएगा दूर

4 अप्रैल 2020

people often make these mistakes in maintenance of silk saree
Fashion

सिल्क की साड़ी हो जाती है खराब, पहनने से लेकर रखने में अक्सर ये गलतियां हो जाती हैं

4 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
chandigarh group of college (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
janhvi kapoor tara sutaria to tiger shroff these celebrity sisters are most glamorous
Fashion

बॉलीवुड सितारों की ये बहनें रहती हैं पर्दे के पीछे, स्टाइल में देती हैं हीरोइनों को भी मात

4 अप्रैल 2020

after mouni roy nagin actress surabhi jyoti showed her bold look on instagram
Fashion

मौनी रॉय के बाद टीवी की इस नागिन ने दिखाया बोल्ड अंदाज, इंस्टाग्राम पर खुद शेयर की तस्वीरें

3 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
ye rishta kya kehlata hai fame shivangi joshi five gorgeous bridal look
Fashion

टीवी की बहू 'नायरा' ने दुल्हन बन चुराया है सबका दिल, देखें शिवांगी जोशी के पांच लुक

3 अप्रैल 2020

kareena kapoor
Fashion

करीना कपूर ने मैगजीन के कवरफोटो के लिए कराया फोटोशूट, ग्लैमरस लुक में दिखा रहीं अदाएं

3 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

malaika arora and sonam kapoor same crushed gold lehenga which look is best
Fashion

मलाइका अरोड़ा और सोनम कपूर ने पहना एक जैसा लहंगा, किसका लुक दिखा बेहतर

2 अप्रैल 2020

robert pattinson make world most beautiful men
Fashion

दुनिया के सबसे खूबसूरत मर्द के रूप में चुना गया ये शख्स, ब्रैड पिट भी रह गए पीछे

2 अप्रैल 2020

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
chandigarh group of college (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
विज्ञापन
kriti sanon use these natural thing get glowing and flawless skin
Beauty tips

कृति सेनन खूबसूरती को बरकरार रखने के लिए करती हैं इस चीज का इस्तेमाल

2 अप्रैल 2020

home tips to remove blackheads from face overnight
Beauty tips

चेहरे के ब्लैकहेड्स कर रहे शर्मिंदा तो इन उपायों से मिल जाएगा रातोरात छुटकारा

2 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
easy and quick home remedies to remove tanning of skin
Beauty tips

धूप से हाथों-पैरों से लेकर चेहरे पर आ जाती है टैनिंग, तो ट्राई करें ये आसान से तरीके

1 अप्रैल 2020

anushka sharma career early days unseen pictures
Fashion

12 सालों के करियर में इतना बदल गईं अनुष्का शर्मा, देखें मॉडलिंग के दिनों की अनदेखी तस्वीरें

1 अप्रैल 2020

home interior
Fashion

करीना कपूर-आलिया भट्ट तक बॉलीवुड सितारों के घर हैं बेहद खूबसूरत, देखें अनदेखी तस्वीरें

1 अप्रैल 2020

फेसपैक
Beauty tips

महंगे प्रोडक्ट नहीं केवल आटे के फेसपैक से मिल जाएगा गोरा निखार और अनचाहे बालों से छुटकारा

1 अप्रैल 2020

त्वचा की देखभाल
Beauty tips

चेहरे पर बनाए रखना है ग्लो, तो अपनाएं ये 5 अच्छी आदतें

31 मार्च 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Beauty tips

कहीं ज्यादा सिगरेट पीने से तो नहीं हो रही त्वचा संबंधित ये समस्याएं?

31 मार्च 2020

kartik aaryan wore 4 lakhs rupees velvet jacket can shock you
Fashion

हीरोइनों को भी पीछे छोड़ कार्तिक आर्यन ने पहनी थी इतनी महंगी जैकेट, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

31 मार्च 2020

bigg boss contestant rashmi desai share her photos in red hot velvet dress and perfect makeup
Fashion

रश्मि देसाई घर बैठे कर रहीं ये काम, तस्वीरें देख आप भी हो जाएंगे फैन

30 मार्च 2020

during quarantine malaika arora to mouni roy sizzles in best dressed
Fashion

लॉकडाउन में तनाव न पालें! मौनी रॉय से लेकर मलाइका अरोड़ा की ये ड्रेसेज देख दिल हो जाएगा खुश

30 मार्च 2020

malaika arora care her skin with these beauty routine in quarantine time
Fashion

लॉकडाउन के दौरान फिट रहने के साथ ही मलाइका रख रहीं अपनी त्वचा का ख्याल, इस तरह से करती हैं देखभाल

30 मार्च 2020

neena gupta shows love for floral print dress perfect for summer
Fashion

नीना गुप्ता ने दिखाया फ्लोरल ड्रेस में अपना जलवा, इस गर्मी आप भी कर सकती हैं ट्राई

30 मार्च 2020

raw potato for fair and glowy skin
Beauty tips

केवल कच्चे आलू से मिल जाएगी ग्लोइंग स्किन, बस इस तरह से करें इस्तेमाल

30 मार्च 2020

- फोटो : instagram
- फोटो : instagram
chikankari dress
chikankari dress - फोटो : instagram
- फोटो : instagram
- फोटो : instagram
chikankari dress
chikankari dress - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited