हेयर कलर से जुड़ी ये 5 बातें कोई नहीं बताएगा आपको, जान लें वरना पछताएंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Beauty tips
›
you need to know these 5 things when you dye your hair dark{"_id":"5a37c2634f1c1b4c528ba3e4","slug":"you-need-to-know-these-5-things-when-you-dye-your-hair-dark","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
इन दिनों बालों को कलर करवाने का एक नया ट्रेंड चल गया है। कोई अपने बालों को पूरा कलर करवा रहा है तो कुछ हाइ लाइट करवा रहे हैं। वैसे बालों को कलर करवाना जितना आसान दिखता है, उतना आसान है नहीं, क्योंकि इससे जुड़ी कई बाते आपको कोई नहीं बताता, लेकिन आपको पता होनी चाहिए, वरना आपको नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ सकता है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.