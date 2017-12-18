Download App
आपका शहर Close

हेयर कलर से जुड़ी ये 5 बातें कोई नहीं बताएगा आपको, जान लें वरना पछताएंगे

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:47 AM IST
you need to know these 5 things when you dye your hair dark

इन दिनों बालों को कलर करवाने का एक नया ट्रेंड चल गया है। कोई अपने बालों को पूरा कलर करवा रहा है तो कुछ हाइ लाइट करवा रहे हैं। वैसे बालों को कलर करवाना जितना आसान दिखता है, उतना आसान है नहीं, क्योंकि इससे जुड़ी कई बाते आपको कोई नहीं बताता, लेकिन आपको पता होनी चाहिए, वरना आपको नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ सकता है। 



 

Comments

Browse By Tags

hair dye hair colour

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सर्दियों में गर्म पानी से नहाते हैं, तो हो जाएं सावधान वर्ना...

Five Mistakes WE Do While Face Cleaning
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Divyanka Tripathi की तरह दिखना है खूबसूरत तो अपनाएं ये 3 ब्यूटी स्टेप्स

You can too look hot like Divyanka Tripathi by following these easy make up rules
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सर्दियों में अक्सर उतरती है हाथों की खाल तो इस तरह बनाएं उन्हें खूबसूरत

If peeling skin spoils your hand beauty then apply this trick to get rid of this problem
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!