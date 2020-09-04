शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Beauty tips ›   kajol beauty secrets skin routine and healthy life

46 की उम्र में भी काजोल दिखती हैं जवां, ये है ब्यूटी का राज

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 04 Sep 2020 06:09 PM IST
kajol
1 of 5
kajol - फोटो : instagram
चुलबुली, नटखट और 46 वर्षीय बॉलीवुड की बेहतरीन अदाकारा काजोल ने हर किरदार बखूबी निभाया है। इस हंसमुख अभिनेत्री को 'कुछ कुछ होता है' से लेकर आज तक उसी निखरे हुए अंदाज और खूबसूरती में देखा गया है। इसके पीछे उनका स्वस्थ जीवन तो है ही और खुद को खूबसूरत बनाए रखने के लिए काजोल कई चीजों का ध्यान रखती हैं। अगर आपको भी काजोल जैसी त्वचा पानी है तो जानें उनके 'ब्यूटी सीक्रेट्स'। काजोल अपनी फिटनेस के साथ ही त्वचा की देखभाल पर भी काफी ध्यान देती हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ Rs. 1999 में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
काजोल kajol skin care

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

tapsee pannu
Fashion

तापसी पन्नू एक्टिंग के साथ स्टाइल के मामले में भी रहती हैं आगे, तस्वीरें हैं सबूत

4 सितंबर 2020

कोरियन महिला
Beauty tips

कोरियन महिलाओं जैसी खूबसूरत त्वचा चाहिए तो फॉलो करें ये स्किन रूटीन

4 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
hina khan
Fashion

टीवी की संस्कारी 'बहुएं', जिन्हें रियल लाइफ में पसंद है बेहद बोल्ड कपड़े

4 सितंबर 2020

eye
Fashion

आंखों के मेकअप में ना करें ये गलती, जानें इन आईलाइनर ब्रश का नाम

4 सितंबर 2020

गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजन, प्राप्त होगा पितरों का आशीर्वाद
Shradh Puja

गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजन, प्राप्त होगा पितरों का आशीर्वाद
nail polish
Beauty tips

हाथों की सुंदरता के लिए बढ़ाती हैं नाखून तो ध्यान रखें नहीं तो होगा सेहत को नुकसान

3 सितंबर 2020

fashion tips
Fashion

हीरोइनों जैसा स्टाइलिश दिखना है तो ट्राउजर से लेकर साड़ी तक आलमारी में होनी चाहिए ये चीजें

3 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पलक तिवारी
Fashion

श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी नहीं है किसी हीरोइन से कम, हर तस्वीर में दिखती हैं ग्लैमरस

3 सितंबर 2020

Hina Khan Instagram Photos hina khan shares throwback pic in beautiful multicolor one shoulder thigh high slit gown
Fashion

अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में कुछ इस अंदाज में तैयार हुईं थीं हिना खान, थ्रोबैक तस्वीर के साथ याद कर रहीं पुराने दिन

3 सितंबर 2020

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
विज्ञापन
नियॉन ड्रेस
Fashion

बॉलीवुड की बालाएं नियॉन रंग की हुईं थीं दीवानी, एक के बाद एक इस अंदाज में आईं नजर

3 सितंबर 2020

kareena kapoor
Fashion

प्रेग्नेंट करीना कपूर ने पिंक फ्रॉक में दिखाया स्टाइलिश अंदाज, शूटिंग के लिए हुईं तैयार

2 सितंबर 2020

गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजन, प्राप्त होगा पितरों का आशीर्वाद
Shradh Puja

गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजन, प्राप्त होगा पितरों का आशीर्वाद
kiara advani
Fashion

कियारा आडवाणी की ड्रेस को लोगों ने कर दिया था ट्रोल, कीमत जान बोले-इतने में आ जाता ढंग का कपड़ा

2 सितंबर 2020

नारियल तेल
Beauty tips

world coconut day : नारियल का तेल सेहत ही नहीं ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट का भी है खास हिस्सा

2 सितंबर 2020

weird homemade tips to remove acne and pimple
Beauty tips

एक्ने और मुंहासों को खत्म करने के लिए ये नुस्खे आएंगे काम, जिनके बारे में शायद ही सुना हो

2 सितंबर 2020

curd
Beauty tips

रोजाना दही का फेशियल वापस लाएगा चेहरे का खोया हुआ नूर

2 सितंबर 2020

Sara Ali Khan
Fashion

सारा अली खान ने एक के बाद एक शॉर्ट ड्रेस में दिखाए टोंड लेग्स, लड़कियां सोचेंगी काश! ये....

1 सितंबर 2020

hina khan
Fashion

गजब के बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं हिना खान, तस्वीरें देख सितारे भी कर रहे कमेंट

1 सितंबर 2020

kajal
Fashion

मैक्सी ड्रेस नहीं साउथ की इस एक्ट्रेस ने पहनी एंब्रायडरी वाली मैक्सी

1 सितंबर 2020

ankita lokhande
Fashion

अंकिता लोखंडे ने सिंपल सी साड़ी में चुराया फैंस का दिल, हर तस्वीर में लग रहीं कमाल

1 सितंबर 2020

kareena kapoor, kajol, alia bhatt
Beauty tips

बढ़ती उम्र के निशान मिटाना है तो महंगी क्रीम नहीं इस्तेमाल करें ये नेचुरल प्रोडक्ट

1 सितंबर 2020

Malaika Arora
Beauty tips

मलाइका अरोड़ा ने एक्ने के लिए बताया ये खास घरेलू नुस्खा, लड़कियों के लिए है बेहद फायदेमंद

31 अगस्त 2020

हाईवे फिल्म का एक सीन
Fashion

कियारा आडवाणी के बाद आलिया भट्ट ने पहन ली ये ड्रेस लेकिन फैंस ने कर दिया ट्रोल

31 अगस्त 2020

dipika kakkar
Fashion

सहेली की सगाई में दीपिका कक्कड़ का दिखा खूबसूरत अंदाज, रेड मोनोक्रोम ड्रेस में लग रहीं कमाल

31 अगस्त 2020

kajol
kajol - फोटो : instagram
kajol
kajol - फोटो : instagram
काजोल
काजोल - फोटो : Social Media
काजोल
काजोल
काजोल
काजोल - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited