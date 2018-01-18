बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6070584f1c1bcb268b50f5","slug":"shilpa-shinde-spoke-on-hina-s-call-girl-comments-in-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u092e\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
ऐसा क्या बोलीं हिना खान, शिल्पा को देना पड़ा करारा जवाब, कहा- 'बहुत बदतमीज है'
amarujala.com-Presented By: अरविंद , Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 03:36 PM IST
बिग बॉस के घर में भले ही लड़ाई खत्म हो गई हो लेकिन घर से शुरू हुई ये लड़ाई बाहर आकर भी जारी है। दरअसल, हिना खान ने शो के दौरान शिल्पा शिंदे को कॉल गर्ल बताया था। जब इस बात का शिल्पा को बाहर आकर पता चला तो वे चुप नहीं रही और हिना खान की बात पर उन्हें करारा जवाब दे बैठीं...
