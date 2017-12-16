बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BIGG BOSS 11: इन दो कंटेस्टेंट की वजह से पलट गया पूरा खेल, कोई भी हो सकता है बाहर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
all contestants of bigg boss 11 will be nominated for the next week
{"_id":"5a34cd0d4f1c1bd0408bd182","slug":"all-contestants-of-bigg-boss-11-will-be-nominated-for-the-next-week","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS 11: \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0932\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 04:34 PM IST
बिग बॉस सीजन 11 में बड़े फेरबदल देखने को मिल रहे हैं। घर में अब किसी पर भी गाज गिर सकती है। ऐसे में पुनिश और शिल्पा को लेकर घर में कैप्टनसी की दावेदारी भी इस हफ्ते के लिए खत्म हो गई...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1ba7668ba6a0","slug":"hiten-tejwani-eliminated-fromsalman-khan-show-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a34be074f1c1b4c528b9bfa","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-luv-tyagi-safe-this-week-because-of-hina-khan-connection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u094b '\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924' \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u092b \u0914\u0930 2 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a34cc4c4f1c1bc5668b540a","slug":"bigg-boss-11-real-winner-hiten-tejwani-become-out-of-show-know-the-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e OUT, 3 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a34c8034f1c1b96698b9396","slug":"bigg-boss-ex-contestant-diandra-soares-latest-bold-photo-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0940 EX \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e-\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1ba7668ba6a0","slug":"hiten-tejwani-eliminated-fromsalman-khan-show-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a34be074f1c1b4c528b9bfa","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-luv-tyagi-safe-this-week-because-of-hina-khan-connection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u094b '\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924' \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u092b \u0914\u0930 2 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!