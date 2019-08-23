नच बलिये 9: रिहर्सल के बीच इस एक्स कपल में जमकर हुई बहस, मधुरिमा ने विशाल को जड़ा थप्पड़

{"_id":"5d5f82548ebc3e6c8c1b4e33","slug":"nach-baliye-9-madhurima-tuli-slap-her-ex-boyfriend-vishal-aditya-singh-in-rehearsal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 9: \u0930\u093f\u0939\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0938, \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
madhurima tuli
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d5f82548ebc3e6c8c1b4e33","slug":"nach-baliye-9-madhurima-tuli-slap-her-ex-boyfriend-vishal-aditya-singh-in-rehearsal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 9: \u0930\u093f\u0939\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0938, \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
madhurima tuli
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d5f82548ebc3e6c8c1b4e33","slug":"nach-baliye-9-madhurima-tuli-slap-her-ex-boyfriend-vishal-aditya-singh-in-rehearsal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 9: \u0930\u093f\u0939\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0938, \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
madhurima tuli
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d5f82548ebc3e6c8c1b4e33","slug":"nach-baliye-9-madhurima-tuli-slap-her-ex-boyfriend-vishal-aditya-singh-in-rehearsal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 9: \u0930\u093f\u0939\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0938, \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
madhurima tuli
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d5f82548ebc3e6c8c1b4e33","slug":"nach-baliye-9-madhurima-tuli-slap-her-ex-boyfriend-vishal-aditya-singh-in-rehearsal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 9: \u0930\u093f\u0939\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0938, \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
madhurima tuli
- फोटो : social media