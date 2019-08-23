शहर चुनें

नच बलिये 9: रिहर्सल के बीच इस एक्स कपल में जमकर हुई बहस, मधुरिमा ने विशाल को जड़ा थप्पड़

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 11:36 AM IST
madhurima tuli
1 of 5
madhurima tuli - फोटो : social media
'नच बलिये 9' में इस बार एक्स कपल का तड़का लगा है । शो में मधुरिमा तुली और विशाल आदित्य सिंह एक्स कपल हैं । दोनों को अक्सर शो के बीच लड़ते-झगड़ते देखा गया है । मधुरिमा और विशाल ने एक-दूसरे पर कई आरोप भी लगाए । विशाल कई बार मधुरिमा को मनाने की भी कोशिश कर चुके हैं लेकिन हर बार नाकामयाब हुए । 
madhurima tuli vishal aditya singh nach baliye 9 salman khan मधुरिमा तुली विशाल आदित्य सिंह नच बलिये 9
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
madhurima tuli
madhurima tuli - फोटो : social media
madhurima tuli
madhurima tuli - फोटो : social media
madhurima tuli
madhurima tuli - फोटो : social media
madhurima tuli
madhurima tuli - फोटो : social media
madhurima tuli
madhurima tuli - फोटो : social media
