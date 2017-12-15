Download App
आपका शहर Close

BIGG BOSS 11: अर्शी का प्यार नहीं, 'बैल बुद्धि' को निकालने की हो रही बड़ी साजिश

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 03:13 PM IST
bigg boss 11 weekend ka vaar elimination round hiten and luv tyagi

बिग बॉस को दस हफ्ते हो चुके हैं और ऐसे में अब एलिमिनेशन का दौर तेज हो चुका है। बता दें कि इस हफ्ते घर से बेघर होने के लिए हितेन, लव, शिल्पा शिंदे और प्रियांक शर्मा नॉमीनेट हुए हैं.....

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 luv tyagi weekend ka vaar salman show More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी ने खोला शिल्पा का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा राज, भड़क उठीं हिना

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan reveals Shilpa Shinde secret to Hina Khan
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के अंतरवस्‍त्रों पर हिना की घटिया बात सुन लव और‌ प्रियांक ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्‍शन

hina khan exposed infront of arshi khan about telling lie her inner wear
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

BIGG BOSS 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट ने सचिन से की खुद की तुलना, बोला- 'हम दोनों एक जैसे'

bigg boss 11 akash dadlani compares himself with sachin tendulkar
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी ने शिल्पा से मांगा 11 हफ्तों का हिसाब, खैरात की कैप्टेंसी पर दिया ये जवाब

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan lashes out on Shilpa Shinde in captaincy task
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अर्शी खान ने नाइटी उतार Bigg Boss को सौंपी और अपनाया ये धांसू लुक, पसंद आया क्या?

Arshi Khan nighty and now her new look in Bigg Boss 11 impresses everyone
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'बेघर' होने के बाद सपना चौधरी की ऐसी फोटो आई सामने, Bigg Boss भी शरमा जाएंगे

sapna chaudhary photo viral with benafsha soonawala, bigg boss 11
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!