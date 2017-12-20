सेलेब्रिटी कपल की टूट गई शादी, सोनी टीवी के चर्चित शो में निभा रहे हैं मुख्य किरदार
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा, भारती सिंह और हर्ष लिंबाचिया, जहीर खान और सागरिका घाटगे जैसे कई जोड़े इस साल शादी के बंधन में बंध चुके हैं। वहीं कुछ कपल्स के लिए ये साल अच्छा नहीं रहा। उनका रिश्ता इस साल के साथ ही खत्म हो रहा है। हम बात कर रहे हैं ऑन स्क्रीन और ऑफ स्क्रीन कपल एक्टर शाहिर शेख और एक्ट्रेस एरिका फर्नांडीस की।
