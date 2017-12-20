Download App
सेलेब्रिटी कपल की टूट गई शादी, सोनी टीवी के चर्चित शो में निभा रहे हैं मुख्य किरदार

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 02:23 PM IST
kuch rang pyar ke aise bhi actress Erica Fernandes breaks up with her co-star Shaheer Sheikh

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा, भारती सिंह और हर्ष लिंबाचिया, जहीर खान और सागरिका घाटगे जैसे कई जोड़े इस साल शादी के बंधन में बंध चुके हैं। वहीं कुछ कपल्स के लिए ये साल अच्छा नहीं रहा। उनका रिश्ता इस साल के साथ ही खत्म हो रहा है। हम बात कर रहे हैं ऑन स्क्रीन और ऑफ स्क्रीन कपल एक्टर शाहिर शेख और एक्ट्रेस एरिका फर्नांडीस की।

sony tv kuch rang pyar ke aise bhi television

