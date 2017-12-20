Download App
'गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर' के एक्टर का बड़ा बयान, मेरे करियर की बेस्ट फिल्म होगी 'अय्यारी'

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 11:03 AM IST
Manoj Bajpayee says Aiyaari is going to be one of the best film of my career

अपनी फिल्म 'अय्यारी' को लेकर सुर्खियां बटोरने वाले मनोज बाजपेयी अपनी फिल्म को लेकर काफी उत्सुक नजर आ रहे हैं। इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर लांच के दौरान मनोज ने फैंस को बताया कि ये फिल्म उनके करियर की अब तक की सबसे बढ़िया फिल्म साबित होने वाली है।

पढ़ें-PHOTOS: रात 12 बजे शुरू हुआ तैमूर के बर्थडे का जश्न, पटौदी पैलेस से पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

