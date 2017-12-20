'गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर' के एक्टर का बड़ा बयान, मेरे करियर की बेस्ट फिल्म होगी 'अय्यारी'
अपनी फिल्म 'अय्यारी' को लेकर सुर्खियां बटोरने वाले मनोज बाजपेयी अपनी फिल्म को लेकर काफी उत्सुक नजर आ रहे हैं। इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर लांच के दौरान मनोज ने फैंस को बताया कि ये फिल्म उनके करियर की अब तक की सबसे बढ़िया फिल्म साबित होने वाली है।
