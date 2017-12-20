Download App
ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड से दूर रहती है रानी मुखर्जी की बेटी आदिरा, कारण चौंका देने वाला

amarujala.com: presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:12 PM IST
rani mukerji daughter adira chopra keep away from glamour world

करीना कपूर और सैफ अली खान के बेटे तैमूर अली खान, शाहरुख खान के छोटे बेटे अबराम, शाहिद कपूर की बेटी मीशा कपूर, आमिर खान के बेटे आजाद राव खान समेत कई बॉलीवुड सितारों के बच्चे लाइमलाइट में छाए रहते हैं लेकिन रानी मुखर्जी की बेटी आदिरा चोपड़ा ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड और मीडिया की नजरों से दूर रहती हैं।

यहां तक कि 2 साल की हो चुकी आदिरा की एक-दो तस्वीरें ही सोशल मीडिया पर उपलब्ध हैं। आखिर आदिरा को छिपाकर रखने के पीछे क्या कारण है। क्यों रानी मुखर्जी और आदित्य चोपड़ा अपनी बेटी को लाइमलाइट में नहीं लेकर आते हैं। आइए आपको बताते हैं इसके पीछे की असली वजह।

rani mukerji adira chopra aditya chopra

आज का मुद्दा
