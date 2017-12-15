Download App
भिखारी कहने पर भड़की एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं- 'पैसे और ऑफर बहुत हैं'

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 01:27 PM IST
Jaya Bhattacharya cleared all the rumors about bankruptcy news

टेलीविजन इंडस्ट्री में लंबी पारी खेल चुकीं एक्ट्रेस जया भट्टाचार्य ने चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए बड़ा खुलासा किया है। आर्थिक तंगी की खबरों से जूझ रही जया ने मीडिया के सामने इन सभी बातों को केवल अफवाह करार दिया। 

