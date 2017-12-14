Download App
'पोरस' के सेट में लगी आग, बाल-बाल बची ये एक्ट्रेस

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 05:36 PM IST
Porus Actress Sameksha Singh Suffers Burn during a Fire Sequence

ऐतिहासिक महागाथा 'पोरस' के भव्य सेट में एक अहम सीन की शूटिंग करते वक्त बड़ा हादसा टल गया। एक सीन के दौरान ओलिम्पिया की भूमिका निभाने वाली समीक्षा सिंह को आर्टेमिस के मंदिर में आग लगानी थी, इस ड्रेमिटक सीन को शूट करते वक्त समीक्षा सिंह की पीठ का कुछ हिस्सा और थोड़ा सा चेहरा भी जल गया।

