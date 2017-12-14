बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पोरस' के सेट में लगी आग, बाल-बाल बची ये एक्ट्रेस
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 05:36 PM IST
ऐतिहासिक महागाथा 'पोरस' के भव्य सेट में एक अहम सीन की शूटिंग करते वक्त बड़ा हादसा टल गया। एक सीन के दौरान ओलिम्पिया की भूमिका निभाने वाली समीक्षा सिंह को आर्टेमिस के मंदिर में आग लगानी थी, इस ड्रेमिटक सीन को शूट करते वक्त समीक्षा सिंह की पीठ का कुछ हिस्सा और थोड़ा सा चेहरा भी जल गया।
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
