Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   jamai raja fame Sara Arfeen Khan give birth to twins with help of hypnobirthing

कई सीरियल्स में काम कर चुकीं एक्ट्रेस सारा ने जन्में जुड़वां बच्चे, योगा ट्रेनर ने शेयर की पोस्ट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 06:59 PM IST
Sara Arfeen Khan
Sara Arfeen Khan - फोटो : social media
टीवी के 'जमाई राजा', 'कवच' और 'लव का है इंतजार' जैसे सीरियल्स में नजर आ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस सारा अरफीन खान ने जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म दिया है। उन्होंने लंदन में बच्चों को जन्म दिया है। इस बात का खुलासा सारा की योगा टीचर जेन फोनिक्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर उनके जुड़वां बच्चों की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए किया। योगा टीजर ने सारा के लिए लंबी पोस्ट भी लिखी।
sara arfeen khan jamai raja london pregnancy yoga hypnobirthing caesarean surgery
