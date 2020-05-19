शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   Hamari Bahu Silk producer Devyani Rale and Jyoti Gupta is not paying payment to actors

कलाकारों को पैसा दिए बिना लापता हुए 'हमारी बहू सिल्क' के निर्माता, फेडरेशन की चेतावनी भी बेअसर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 06:58 PM IST
हमारी बहू सिल्क
1 of 5
हमारी बहू सिल्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
भारत में कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए हुए लॉकडाउन की वजह से तमाम लोग बेरोजगार हो चुके हैं। दिक्कत तब और बढ़ जा रही है जब बेरोजगार कलाकारों व तकनीशियनों को उनके पिछले काम का पैसा भी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। जी टीवी के धारावाहिक 'हमारी बहू सिल्क' में काम करने वाले कलाकारों और कर्मचारियों का पैसा लेकर इसके निर्माता लापता हो गए हैं। इस बारे में ये लोग जीटीवी से लेकर फिल्म कर्मचारियों की फेडरेशन तक से गुहार लगा चुके हैं, लेकिन कहीं कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही। कलाकारों ने अब महाराष्ट्र सरकार से इस बारे में दखल देने की मांग की है।

hamari bahu silk devyani rale jyoti gupta हमारी बहू सिल्क देवयानी राले ज्योति गुप्ता zindagi jaari hai जिंदगी जारी है
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

हमारी बहू सिल्क
हमारी बहू सिल्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
हमारी बहू सिल्क सीरियल के कलाकार
हमारी बहू सिल्क सीरियल के कलाकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
हमारी बहू सिल्क सीरियल के कलाकार
हमारी बहू सिल्क सीरियल के कलाकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
हमारी बहू सिल्क
हमारी बहू सिल्क - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हमारी बहू सिल्क
हमारी बहू सिल्क - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
