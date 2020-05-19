कलाकारों को पैसा दिए बिना लापता हुए 'हमारी बहू सिल्क' के निर्माता, फेडरेशन की चेतावनी भी बेअसर

{"_id":"5ec3decbdae27065ca53d01a","slug":"hamari-bahu-silk-producer-devyani-rale-and-jyoti-gupta-is-not-paying-payment-to-actors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
हमारी बहू सिल्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5ec3decbdae27065ca53d01a","slug":"hamari-bahu-silk-producer-devyani-rale-and-jyoti-gupta-is-not-paying-payment-to-actors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
हमारी बहू सिल्क सीरियल के कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5ec3decbdae27065ca53d01a","slug":"hamari-bahu-silk-producer-devyani-rale-and-jyoti-gupta-is-not-paying-payment-to-actors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
हमारी बहू सिल्क सीरियल के कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5ec3decbdae27065ca53d01a","slug":"hamari-bahu-silk-producer-devyani-rale-and-jyoti-gupta-is-not-paying-payment-to-actors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
हमारी बहू सिल्क
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5ec3decbdae27065ca53d01a","slug":"hamari-bahu-silk-producer-devyani-rale-and-jyoti-gupta-is-not-paying-payment-to-actors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
हमारी बहू सिल्क
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया