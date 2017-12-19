Download App
आपका शहर Close

'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' का एक्टर चुपचाप कर रहा शादी, मंगेतर के साथ कॉकटेल पार्टी का वीडियो LEAK

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 12:19 PM IST
Dance Video of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Sangram Singh With Fiance Gurkiran Kaur

टीवी सीरियल 'ये है मोहब्ब्तें' के अशोक खन्ना यानी संग्राम सिंह जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने वाले हैं। इस शो में भले ही दर्शकों ने संग्राम को कभी नाचते देखा होगा लेकिन देर रात हुई कॉकटेल पार्टी में मौजूद लोगों ने जमकर इसका लुत्फ उठाया।

पढ़ें-बर्थडे पर समुंद्र के अंदर पति के साथ कुछ ऐसा करती दिखीं दिव्यांका, तस्वीरें देख लीजिए

Comments

Browse By Tags

yeh hai mohabbatein sangram singh gurkiran kaur

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट ने माइंड गेम में विकास गुप्ता को भी पछाड़ा, 12 घंटे में पहुंचा टॉप पर

bigg boss voting trends priyank sharma over taking on vikas gupta
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: ग्रैंड फिनाले से पहले होने वाले हैं ये बड़े टि्वस्ट, वापस मिल सकती है 'प्राइज मनी'

bigg boss 11 seven big twists for next four weeks before grand finale
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी ने विकास को बोली ये लेने की बात, शर्म से लाल हुए मास्टरमाइंड

arshi khan asked vikas to have shilajit capsule in unseen of bigg boss 11
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Bigg Boss 11: सामने आया हिना का सबसे बड़ा फैन, कहा- तो क्या पल्लू ओढ़ कर बैठे हिना

BIGG BOSS 11 HINA KHAN FAN YASH GERA SAID ABOUT HER GAME PLAYING
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हिना-विकास के नहाने पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, UNSEEN है वीडियो देख लीजिए

arshi khan give comments to hina and vikas bathing watch unseen video
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: हितेन को OUT करने के बाद अब चौंकाने वाले नॉमीनेशन, केवल एक सेफ

bigg boss nominate all 7 contestants except hina khan what are the reasons
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!