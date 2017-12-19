'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' का एक्टर चुपचाप कर रहा शादी, मंगेतर के साथ कॉकटेल पार्टी का वीडियो LEAK
टीवी सीरियल 'ये है मोहब्ब्तें' के अशोक खन्ना यानी संग्राम सिंह जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने वाले हैं। इस शो में भले ही दर्शकों ने संग्राम को कभी नाचते देखा होगा लेकिन देर रात हुई कॉकटेल पार्टी में मौजूद लोगों ने जमकर इसका लुत्फ उठाया।
