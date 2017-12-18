Bigg Boss 11: सामने आया हिना का सबसे बड़ा फैन, कहा- तो क्या पल्लू ओढ़ कर बैठे हिना
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
BIGG BOSS 11 HINA KHAN FAN YASH GERA SAID ABOUT HER GAME PLAYING{"_id":"5a3763724f1c1bb34a8b6ef1","slug":"bigg-boss-11-hina-khan-fan-yash-gera-said-about-her-game-playing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0913\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस 11 की शुरुआत से ही हिना खान सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं। हिना खान घर में हर कंटेस्टेंट के रडार पर रहती हैं। सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं बाहर भी लोग उनके व्यवहार की जमकर आलोचना कर रहे हैं। जहां टीवी इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े कई कलाकार हिना को ढेर सारी बातें सुना रहे हैं वहीं हिना के बचाव में उनके एक बहुत बड़े फैन सामने आए हैं। इस फैन ने हिना के बारे में कई बातें शेयर की हैं।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.