Bigg Boss 11 से अचानक OUT कर दी गईं अर्शी, शो पर सवाल उठा रहे ये 4 कारण

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 05:09 PM IST
Controversy queen arshi khan is out of the reality show 4 reasons to question on the bigg boss

Full इंटरटेनिंग, सेक्सी अदाओं से सबको बांधकर रखने वालीं, आवाम को पसंद आने वाले डायलॉग्स बोलने वाली अर्शी खान अचानक बिग बॉस 11 से बाहर कर दी जाती हैं तो ऐसे में शो पर सवाल उठने लाजिमी हैं। एक बार फिर से शो पर स्क्रिप्टेड होने के सवाल उठने लगे हैं, इसके पीछे भी 4 कारण हैं।

पढ़ें:- Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के बाहर होने पर फूट-फूटकर रोया ये कंटेस्टेंट, 'नागिन' दे गई ये चांस
 

Your Story has been saved!