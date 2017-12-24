Bigg Boss 11 से अचानक OUT कर दी गईं अर्शी, शो पर सवाल उठा रहे ये 4 कारण
Full इंटरटेनिंग, सेक्सी अदाओं से सबको बांधकर रखने वालीं, आवाम को पसंद आने वाले डायलॉग्स बोलने वाली अर्शी खान अचानक बिग बॉस 11 से बाहर कर दी जाती हैं तो ऐसे में शो पर सवाल उठने लाजिमी हैं। एक बार फिर से शो पर स्क्रिप्टेड होने के सवाल उठने लगे हैं, इसके पीछे भी 4 कारण हैं।
