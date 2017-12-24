बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के बाहर होने पर फूट-फूटकर रोया ये कंटेस्टेंट, 'नागिन' दे गई ये चांस
बिग बॉस 11 से 'नागिन' अर्शी के बाहर होते ही सभी घरवालों को सांप सूंघ गया। क्योंकि किसी को भी अंदाजा नहीं था कि अर्शी ऐसे अचानक बाहर हो जाएंगी। 'नाइटी गर्ल' के जाने का घर में सभी को दुख हुआ लेकिन एक कंटेस्टेंट जो सबसे ज्यादा भावुक हो फूट-फूटकर रोने लगा...
