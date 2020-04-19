शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   bigg boss 13 contestant himanshi khrurana share dance video during lockdown

डांस करती दिखीं 'बिग बॉस' की ये एक्स कंटेस्टेंट, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 05:08 PM IST
himanshi khurana
1 of 5
himanshi khurana - फोटो : social media
'बिग बॉस 13' की कंटेस्टेंट हिमांशी खुराना सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं। कभी वो रोटियां बनाने का वीडियो शेयर करती हैं तो कभी आसिम को फोन करती नजर आती हैं। इस बार हिमांशी ने डांस करते हुए वीडियो पोस्ट किया है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020: आज ही करें इस कोर्स के लिए आवेदन, मिल रही है 10 हजार की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13 himanshi khrurana lockdown बिग बॉस 13 हिमांशी खुराना लॉकडाउन
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही इस अभिनेत्री के बचपन की प्यारी सी तस्वीर, क्या आप पहचान पाए ?

19 अप्रैल 2020

Randeep Hooda, Soni Razdan and Adnan Sami
Bollywood

#MeAt2O चैलेंज: बॉलीवुड के इन पांच सितारों ने शेयर की तस्वीर, आलिया की मां को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

19 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन के बीच धर्मेंद्र कर रहे ये काम, बोले- 'बाजार में ऐसा नहीं मिलता'

19 अप्रैल 2020

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty
Bollywood

इमरान-जीनत से शुरू प्रेम कहानियों में जुड़ा अथिया और केएल राहुल का नया चैप्टर, इंस्टाग्राम पर इश्क का एलान

19 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में इन कलाकारों पर टूटा मुसीबतों का पहाड़, किसी के पिता की हुई मृत्यु तो कोई हुआ चोटिल

19 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

baaghi 3
Bollywood

बागी 3 के इस सीन को करने में टाइगर श्रॉफ हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, माइनस सात डिग्री में की थी शूटिंग

19 अप्रैल 2020

Ajaz Khan
Bollywood

Ajaz Khan: 24 अप्रैल तक पुलिस हिरासत में गए एजाज खान, जानिए कब-कब रहे चर्चा में

19 अप्रैल 2020

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
विज्ञापन
Hrithik Roshan,Bhumi Pednekar, Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

अमर उजाला ने तलाशे बॉडी बदलने के चौंका देने वाले नमूने, देखिए इस कसौटी पर कौन सा हीरो बना नंबर वन

19 अप्रैल 2020

ramayan
Television

'रामायण' में 'रावण वध' के दौरान नहीं दिखे कई सीन तो भड़के यूजर्स, कहा- 'एडिट क्यों किया गया?'

19 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Ramayan
Television

'रामायण' का आखिरी एपिसोड टेलीकास्ट होते ही टीवी के 'राम-सीता' ने किया ये पोस्ट, कह दी बड़ी बात

19 अप्रैल 2020

arvind trivedi ravan
Bollywood

#RavanOnTwitter: 'लंकापति रावण' ने इस अंदाज में मारी ट्विटर पर एंट्री, अरविंद त्रिवेदी के फैंस बोले- 'जय लंकेश'

19 अप्रैल 2020

office-office
Bollywood

ये हैं 'ऑफिस ऑफिस' के अहम किरदार, अब कहां हैं मुसद्दीलाल और उषा जी, क्या कर रहे हैं शुक्ला?

19 अप्रैल 2020

nita ambani, mukesh ambani
Bollywood

ट्रैफिक सिग्नल पर मुकेश अंबानी ने नीता को किया था प्रपोज, देखें शादी की अनदेखी तस्वीरें

19 अप्रैल 2020

Manisha Koirala
Bollywood

कैंसर को मात दे चुकी हैं ये अभिनेत्री, वर्तमान स्थिति को देखकर आई उसी मंजर की याद

19 अप्रैल 2020

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia
Television

'रामायण' में टीवी की 'सीता' को पसंद है सबसे ज्यादा ये सीन, जिसमें 'राम' ने उन्हें...

19 अप्रैल 2020

शाहिद कपूर और मीरा राजपूत
Bollywood

VIDEO: पत्नी के साथ मस्ती करते दिखे शाहिद कपूर, मीरा ने लिखा- 'बदला...'

19 अप्रैल 2020

विद्या बालन
Bollywood

VIDEO: विद्या बालन ने ब्लाउज पीस और रबर बैंड से सिखाया मास्क बनाना, कहा- 'अपना देश अपना मास्क'

19 अप्रैल 2020

virat kohli, anushka sharma
Bollywood

जब पति विराट को देख चिल्लाईं अनुष्का- 'ऐ कोहली.. कोहली', बॉलीवुड सितारों ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

19 अप्रैल 2020

lata mangeshkar
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर ने शेयर किया भांजी से जुड़ा किस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही तारीफ

19 अप्रैल 2020

सैफ अली खान, करीना कपूर, तैमूर अली खान
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में तैमूर के साथ सैफ ने की घर की दीवारों पर पेंटिंग, करीना ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

19 अप्रैल 2020

john abraham
Bollywood

जॉन का वीडियो वायरल, कहा- 'मंदिर और मस्जिद हैं बंद, खुली राशन की दुकान है.. मेरा भारत महान है'

19 अप्रैल 2020

himanshi khurana
himanshi khurana - फोटो : social media
हिमांशी खुराना
हिमांशी खुराना - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Himanshi Khurana
Himanshi Khurana - फोटो : Instagram
himanshi khurana
himanshi khurana - फोटो : social media
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz - फोटो : twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited