Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   bigg boss 11 Vikas Gupta gets eliminated, Hina khan and Shilpa shinde race for the trophy

Bigg Boss 11: पुनीश के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट हुआ घर से Out, सलमान खान का सपोर्ट भी नहीं बचा पाया

भावना शर्मा, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 04:15 PM IST
bigg boss 11 Vikas Gupta gets eliminated, Hina khan and Shilpa shinde race for the trophy
1 of 5
बिग बॉस के विनर के नाम की घोषणा होने में कुछ ही देर बाकी है। इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। बिग बॉस का ग्रांड फिनाले शुरू हो चुका है। 9 बजे से ये एपिसोड टेलीकास्ट किया जाएगा। लेकिन दर्शकों को ये पता चल चुका है कि पुनीश शर्मा घर से बेघर हो चुके हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bigg boss bigg boss 11 finale puneesh sharma shilpa shinde vikas gupta hina khan salman khan

Recommended

akshay kumar share the experience when he wear pad in film padman
Bollywood

जब फिल्म के लिए पैड पहनकर घूमे थे अक्षय कुमार, 30 सेकंड में हो गई थी ये हालत

14 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan film kaalakandi second day box office collection
Bollywood

'मुक्काबाज' को कड़ी टक्कर दे रही 'कालाकांडी', जानें दूसरे दिन का कलेक्‍शन

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss winner manveer gurjar debut in bollywood
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के इस Winner को मिली बॉलीवुड फिल्म, श्रद्धा संग करेंगे रोमांस

14 जनवरी 2018

Madhuri Dixit debut Marathi film Bucket List Poster Out
Bollywood

पहली बार मराठी फिल्म में काम कर रहीं माधुरी दीक्षित, 'बकेट लिस्ट' का पोस्टर रिलीज

14 जनवरी 2018

Its shocking Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma is out of the finale race
Television

Bigg Boss 11 का सबसे बड़ा ट्विस्ट, घर में घुसकर इस कंटेस्टेंट को अपनों ने किया OUT

14 जनवरी 2018

300 crore money riding on Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde name in betting market
Television

फिनाले से पहले Bigg Boss से आई सबसे बड़ी खबर, सलमान खान भी सुनकर हुए हैरान

14 जनवरी 2018

More in Television

contestant Puneesh Sharma Out Of The bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: विनर बनने के काबिल था ये कंटेस्टेंट, ग्रांड फिनाले से पहले ही घर से किया गया OUT

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde brother Ashutosh REACTS on Hina Khan comment call girl
Television

'कॉल गर्ल' कहने पर दुखा शिल्पा के भाई का दिल, दिया ऐसा बयान हिना को जिंदगी भर होगा पछतावा

14 जनवरी 2018

shilpa vote counting Crossed 1Million in just 3 hours and 30 minutes fastest trend ever
Television

Bigg Boss 11: OMG! चंद घंटों में इस कंटेस्टेंट को मिले 1 मिलियन से ज्यादा वोट, इसका जीतना तय

14 जनवरी 2018

Before the Bigg Boss 11 grand finale Shikas trending on social media
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले से पहले ही शिल्पा ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, इस कंटेस्टेंट के साथ बन गई ShiKas

14 जनवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma Lavish Lifestyle Will Shock You
Television

Bigg Boss 11: हिना-शिल्पा से भी ज्यादा है पुनीश की संपत्ति, राजाओं की तरह जीना और पैसे उड़ाना है शौक

13 जनवरी 2018

shilpa and hina khan is getting same number of vote in bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: इन दो फाइनलिस्ट को मिल रहे सबसे ज्यादा वोट, यकीन ना हो तो यहां देख लीजिए

13 जनवरी 2018

Arshi Khan will wear 6 lakh rupees dress in grand finale of Bigg Boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले में अर्शी पहनेंगी सबसे महंगी ड्रेस, देखती रह जाएंगी शिल्पा और हिना

14 जनवरी 2018

arbaaz khan wants shilpa shinde to win bigg boss 11 trophy
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मां के बाद सलमान के भाई ने भी किया इन्हें सपोर्ट, कहा- ये है जीतने के काबिल

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 shilpa shinde fun with puneesh sharma and vikas gupta in task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा से रात में नाचने को बोले विकास-पुनीश, बोलीं- 'ऐसा लग रहा मैं तुम्हारी...'

13 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant shilpa shinde and vikas gupta perform naagin dance
Television

Bigg Boss 11: इस नागिन के नाम होगी शो की ट्रॉफी फाइनलिस्ट ताकते रह जाएंगे मुंह, वीडियो में दिखा सबूत

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan father important statement before finale opens about a big secret
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले से पहले हिना के बारे में पिता ने खोल दिया ये बड़ा राज, जानकर होंगे हैरान

13 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant puneesh sharma declared the winner in house
Television

Bigg Boss की चालबाजी को समझ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, फिनाले से 3 दिन पहले Winner किया घोषित

12 जनवरी 2018

manu punjabi and nitiba kaul reveal who will be winner of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: सीजन 10 के फाइनलिस्ट ने इस कंटेस्टेंट को दी क्लीन चिट, बोलें- ये ही जीतेंगी

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale shilpa shinde journey during the show
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर लगा करोड़ों का सट्टा, चाहकर भी मेकर्स नहीं रोक सकते 'भाबी जी' की जीत

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss ex contestant ahshutosh kaushik is working in dhaba
Television

Bigg Boss-2 का ये विनर चला रहा ढाबा, बड़ी-बड़ी हस्तियों को पछाड़ जीता था शो

14 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma says Shilpa Shinde is totally emotionless person
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले से 1 दिन पहले पुनीश ने शिल्पा का दिखाया असली चेहरा, बोले 'नहीं है कोई इमोशन'

13 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.