Bigg Boss 11: ये हैं अर्शी खान से जुड़े 4 बड़े विवाद, अब जारी हुआ अरेस्ट वारंट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
bigg boss 11 arshi khan accused in these 4 cases now issue arrest warrant{"_id":"5a34f9ad4f1c1b69678c246f","slug":"bigg-boss-11-arshi-khan-accused-in-these-4-cases-now-issue-arrest-warrant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 4 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस के घर में पहुंची अर्शी खान अपने आप में एक बहुत बड़ी समस्या हैं। वो कभी बिग बॉस के घर में तो कभी घर के बाहर किए हंगामों के चलते सुर्खियों में आ जाती हैं। अर्शी के साथ कई विवाद जुड़े हुए हैं। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि क्या हैं वो मामले?
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.