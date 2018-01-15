बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5c247e4f1c1b6c268b46e0","slug":"after-winning-the-bigg-boss-11-trophy-shilpa-shinde-reveals-shocking-things-about-vikas-gupta","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0936\u094b \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Bigg Boss 11: शो जीतने के बाद शिल्पा ने विकास का दिखाया असली चेहरा, खुलेआम कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात
शिप्रा सक्सेना, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 10:17 AM IST
फिनाले की रेस शिल्पा शिंदे जीत चुकी हैं। बिग बॉस की ट्रॉफी जीतते ही शिल्पा ने घरवालों के बारे में ऐसे खुलासे किए हैं जिसे जानकर सलमान को भी यकीन नहीं होगा। शिल्पा ने बाहर आते ही विकास गुप्ता के बारे में ऐसी बात कह दी जिसे सुनकर सभी हैरान रह जाएंगे।
