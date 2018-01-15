Download App
जीत पर शिल्पा शिंदे का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं 'टास्क ने बताया था मैं ही बनूंगी घर की Bigg Boss'

शिप्रा सक्सेना, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 09:18 AM IST
Shilpa Shinde won the Bigg Boss 11 trophy
शिल्पा शिंदे बिग बॉस सीजन 11 का खिताब जीत चुकी हैं। इस जीत की खुशी जितनी शिल्पा को है उससे कहीं ज्यादा खुश उनके फैंस है जिन्होंने उन्हें इस जीत को हासिल करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। बिग बॉस से बाहर आते ही शिल्पा ने इस बात का खुलासा किया है उन्हें पहली बार कब लगा कि वो इस शो की विजेता बनेंगी।
 
