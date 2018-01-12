Download App
Bigg Boss 11: टीवी सेलेब्स ने बताया कौन बनेगा शो का फाइनल विनर, इसे बताया सेकेंड कंटेंडर

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 07:12 PM IST
टीवी रियल्टी शो बिग बॉस के विनर को लेकर चारों ओर गहमागहमी चल रही हैं। शो के टॉप 4 में शिल्पा, विकास, हिना और पुनीश पहुंच चुके हैं। वोटिंग्स लाइन भी जारी है। यहां तक कि दर्शक अपने फेवरेट कंटेस्टेंट को जितवाने के लिए फ्री मैसेज कर सकते हैं। लेकिन...
