Trailer Out: 8 लड़कियों की कहानी है 'Ocean-8', जो करेंगी सबसे बड़ी चोरी

श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:29 PM IST
trailer ocean 8 is out the con drama will return to theaters

हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'ओशियन 8' के जरिए एक बार फिर पैसे लूटने का ड्रामा बड़े पर्दे पर दिखने वाला है। 'ओशियन' फिल्म सीरीज की चौथी फिल्म 'ओशियन 8' का पहला ट्रेलर लॉन्च हो गया है। फिल्म में इस बार सबसे खास बात ये है कि सभी मुख्य किरदार लड़कियों ने निभाया हैै।

Browse By Tags

ocean 8 hollywood movies

