पॉप स्टार किम जोंग की मौत, बहन को किया था मैसेज 'दिस इज माय लास्ट फेयरवेल'

श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 11:25 AM IST
south korea pop band star Kim Jong hyun dies at 28

दक्षिण कोरिया में सबसे बड़े बॉयबैंड शिनी के मेंबर किम जोंग ह्यून उर्फ जोंघयून की संदिग्ध स्थिति में मौत हो गई। किम जोंग सिर्फ 28 साल के थे और सोमवार को उनका निधन हो गया।

