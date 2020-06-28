शहर चुनें
YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Questioned and Bollywood Celebs Tweet And Reaction On Jayaraj And Fenix Case entertainment news

यशराज की कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर से पूछताछ और तमिलनाडु मामले पर बॉलीवुड सितारों ने उठाई आवाज, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 28 Jun 2020 08:11 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
मुंबई में जिनका सपना हिंदी सिनेमा में अपना अलग मुकाम बनाने का है, उनमें से किसी से पूछिए, शानू शर्मा के नाम की अहमियत क्या है? तो आपको पता चलेगा कि शानू शर्मा वह एंट्री टिकट है, जिसके हाथ में आते ही यशराज फिल्म्स का हिस्सा बनना पक्का है। शानू शर्मा हिंदी सिनेमा की सबसे बड़ी कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर हैं और यशराज फिल्म्स की हर फिल्म की कास्टिंग वह और उनकी टीम ही करती है। उन्हें मुंबई पुलिस ने अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के सुसाइड केस में तलब कर लिया है।

सुशांत सुसाइड केस: जांच की आंच पहुंची यशराज की कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर तक, पुलिस को नहीं मिला कोई सुराग

 
swara bhaskar prasoon joshi sushant singh rajput rhea chakraborty shekhar suman priyanka chopra riteish deshmukh
 
स्वरा भास्कर और प्रसून जोशी
स्वरा भास्कर और प्रसून जोशी - फोटो : Social Media
रिया चक्रवर्ती और सुशांत
रिया चक्रवर्ती और सुशांत - फोटो : Social Media
शेखर सुमन
शेखर सुमन - फोटो : Social Media
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, रितेश देशमुख
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, रितेश देशमुख - फोटो : Social Media
