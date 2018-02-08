अपना शहर चुनें

रणबीर कपूर ने आलिया को लगाई डांट, वायरल वीडियो में बोलीं- 'मैं रणबीर से शादी करना चाहती थी'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 03:55 PM IST
video viral alia bhatt always wanted to marry with Ranbir kapoor
इन दिनों रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट के अफेयर की खबरों से पूरा बॉलीवुड हिला हुआ है। दोनों साथ में फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। बड़े बजट में बन रही करण जौहर की इस फिल्म की शूटिंग इजरायल में हो रही है। आलिया और रणबीर ने साथ में न्यू ईयर भी सेलीब्रेट किया था। तस्वीरें सामने आने के बाद यही लग रहा है कि दोनों एक-दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं।
