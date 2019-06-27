मम्मी-पापा के साथ लंच करने निकले विकी कौशल, भाई सनी कौशल ने इस तरह बांट ली आधी लाइम लाइट

{"_id":"5d14748f8ebc3e3ce43f6fc1","slug":"vicky-kaushal-spotted-on-lunch-date-with-family-and-brother-sunny","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u0936\u0932, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f \u0932\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
भाई सनी कौशल के साथ विकी कौशल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
भाई सनी कौशल के साथ विकी कौशल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
vicky kaushal
- फोटो : social media