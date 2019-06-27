शहर चुनें

vicky kaushal Spotted on lunch Date with family and Brother Sunny

मम्मी-पापा के साथ लंच करने निकले विकी कौशल, भाई सनी कौशल ने इस तरह बांट ली आधी लाइम लाइट

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 01:22 PM IST
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल
1 of 6
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
मसान का दीपक, जुबान का दिलशेर, रमन राघव 2.0 का राघव और लव पर स्क्वायर फुट का संजय बनने के बाद राजी का इकबाल सैयद बनकर मशहूर हो चुका है। जी हां बात हो रही है अभिनेता विकी कौशल की, जो कामयाबी का जश्न मनाते इस बार अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ मुंबई में नजर आए।
vicky kaushal spotted sunny kaushal
मनोरंजन समाचार
 
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल
परिवार के साथ विकी कौशल - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
भाई सनी कौशल के साथ विकी कौशल
भाई सनी कौशल के साथ विकी कौशल - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
भाई सनी कौशल के साथ विकी कौशल
भाई सनी कौशल के साथ विकी कौशल - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
vicky kaushal
vicky kaushal - फोटो : social media
