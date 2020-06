सोमवार से शुरू होगा विकी कौशल की इस फिल्म का पोस्ट प्रोडक्शन, इस तारीख को होनी है रिलीज

When nature beckoned, We listened… We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion... Now, there is a call again, a second coming, An excitement, yet a caution… And a hunger to reboot, A thirst to get back in… With this feeling, We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh Can’t wait to #reboot, with post production of #SardarUdhamSingh – set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow – 8th June @vickykaushal09 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworks @ronnielahiri @writish1 #Shubendu #Avik Mukhopadhyay @moitrashantanu @shekharpraja @jitu.gupta87 @bhargavoza2020 @singhal_tushar @sayanghosh_29. @corneliuspia @banitasandhu @veerakapuree @amolparashar @kumarthakur1 @bhanubabbal @vibhutitomar @fakelabeeb @mithillad

A post shared by Shoojit Sircar (@shoojitsircar) on Jun 7, 2020 at 1:28am PDT