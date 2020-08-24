शहर चुनें
Veteran director Vinod Pande speaks to Pankaj Shukla about his films star and yeh nazdeekiyan

Vinod Pande Long Interview 02: “शशि कपूर ने इसलिए शबाना आजमी के साथ काम करने से कर दिया था इंकार”

पंकज शुक्ल, मुंबई, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 02:19 AM IST
विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे - फोटो : साभार विनोद पांडे
चर्चित निर्माता निर्देशक विनोद पांडे कैसे ब्रिटेन में अपनी सरकारी नौकरी छोड़ फिल्ममेकर बने, इसका दिलचस्प किस्सा उनके इस लंबे इंटरव्यू की पहली कड़ी में पिछले इतवार आप पढ़ चुके हैं। इंटरव्यू की दूसरी कड़ी में विनोद ने अपनी दूसरी फिल्म ‘स्टार’ और ट्रेंडसेटर फिल्म ‘ये नजदीकियां’ के किस्से सुनाए। अगर आप इस इंटरव्यू की पहली कड़ी पहले पढ़ना चाहते हैं तो यहां नीचे दिए लिंक पर क्लिक करें और इसे पढ़ चुके हैं तो चलते हैं उससे आगे...

निर्देशक विनोद पांडे हुए 80 के, EXCLUSIVE मुलाकात में सुनाए ‘एक बार फिर’ की मेकिंग के दिलचस्प किस्से
vinod pande
 
विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे - फोटो : साभार विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विनोद पांडे, दीप्ति नवल
विनोद पांडे, दीप्ति नवल - फोटो : साभार विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे - फोटो : साभार विनोद पांडे
परवीन बाबी, विनोद पांडे, मार्प जुबैर
परवीन बाबी, विनोद पांडे, मार्प जुबैर - फोटो : साभार विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे - फोटो : साभार विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे, नीना गुप्ता, शबाना आजमी, मार्क जुबैर
विनोद पांडे, नीना गुप्ता, शबाना आजमी, मार्क जुबैर - फोटो : साभार विनोद पांडे
