शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   veteran director vinod pande speaks to Pankaj Shukla about his film ek naya rishta and rekha

Vinod Pande Long Interview 03: रेखा की जुबानी अमिताभ से मोहब्बत की कहानी, ऐसे बना ‘एक नया रिश्ता’

Pankaj Shuklaपंकज शुक्ल, Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 01:24 PM IST
विनोद पांडे, रेखा
1 of 8
विनोद पांडे, रेखा - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
सुरेश ओबेरॉय को अपनी फिल्म ‘एक बार फिर’ से स्टार बना देने वाले निर्देशक विनोद पांडे से लंबी बातचीत चल रही है। इस इंटरव्यू की दो कड़ियां आप पहले ही पढ़ चुके हैं, अब इस अंतिम कड़ी में विनोद बता रहे हैं अपनी खास दोस्त रेखा के बारे में। विनोद पांडे की आवाज की खनक अब भी वैसी ही है जैसी अस्सी के दशक में होती थी। वह इन दिनों मुंबई में एकाकी जीवन व्यतीत करते हैं और अपना खाली समय कहानियों और उपन्यासों को लिखने में बिताते हैं। और, रेखा का जिक्र आते ही बच्चों सा चहक जाते हैं। विनोद पांडे के इंटरव्यू की अब तक की दोनों कड़ियां आप यहां नीचे दिए लिंक पर क्लिक करके पढ़ सकते हैं।

Vinod Pande Long Interview 02: “शशि कपूर ने इसलिए शबाना आजमी के साथ काम करने से कर दिया था इनकार”
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
पूरा करें भारतीय सेना का अपना सपना, CDS व CAPF में होगी बंपर भर्तियां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
vinod pande ek naya rishta rekha
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

डॉक्टर से मुलाकात के वक्त रिया भी होती थीं सुशांत के साथ, साइकेट्रिस्ट ने किया दिवंगत अभिनेता के बारे में ये दावा

29 अगस्त 2020

तापसी पन्नू, आमिर खान
Bollywood

National Sports Day: इन खेलों में रुचि रखते हैं सितारे, आमिर तो सेट पर ही जुट जाते हैं खेलने

29 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
सूरमा 2, झुंड, साइना
Bollywood

इन 10 फिल्मों में दिखेगी खेल की असली भावना, कोच से लेकर खिलाड़ी तक सब मैदान में

29 अगस्त 2020

माइकल जैक्सन डांस
Hollywood

माइकल जैक्सन के डांस का राज छिपा था उनके जूतों में, रिसर्च में हुआ था ये खुलासा

29 अगस्त 2020

विवाह में आ रही है अड़चने ? तो आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें कारण
astrology

विवाह में आ रही है अड़चने ? तो आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें कारण
सड़क 2 मूवी रिव्यू
Reviews

Sadak 2 Review: नापसंद करने के लिए भी देखना जरूरी होगी ‘सड़क 2’, आलिया भट्ट निकलीं सबसे कमजोर कड़ी

29 अगस्त 2020

सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

शख्स की गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ सैफ ने कर दिया था डांस करने से मना, नाइटक्लब में हुआ था जानलेवा हमला

29 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नागार्जुन
Bollywood

बाल कलाकार के तौर पर नागार्जुन ने शुरू किया था अभिनय, इस महिला खिलाड़ी को तोहफे में दी थी 73 लाख की कार

29 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती से सीबीआई की कड़ी पूछताछ और आगे बढ़ी बिग बॉस की तारीख, पांच खबरें

29 अगस्त 2020

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
विज्ञापन
किशोर कुमार और लीना चंदावरकर
Bollywood

किशोर कुमार की चौथी पत्नी बनीं थीं लीना, पहले पति की मौत के बाद रचाई थी दूसरी शादी

29 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती और शौविक
Bollywood

सीबीआई से पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचीं रिया चक्रवर्ती, इस बात को लेकर की शिकायत

29 अगस्त 2020

विवाह में आ रही है अड़चने ? तो आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें कारण
astrology

विवाह में आ रही है अड़चने ? तो आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें कारण
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: पूछताछ में जया ने रिया को CBD देने की बात से किया इनकार, ईडी को दिया ये जवाब

29 अगस्त 2020

सीबीआई अधिकारी के साथ सिद्धार्थ पिठानी (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में सरकारी गवाह बन सकते हैं दीपेश और सिद्धार्थ, सीबीआई से खुद की गुजारिश

29 अगस्त 2020

रिया और शौविक चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: सीबीआई ने पूछे ये 10 सवाल, जवाब देने में छूटे रिया चक्रवर्ती के पसीने

29 अगस्त 2020

श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत की बहन ने पकड़ ली रिया चक्रवर्ती की ये चूक, अभिनेत्री को पड़ सकती है बहुत भारी

29 अगस्त 2020

सारा अली खान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

थाइलैंड वैकेशन पर सुशांत ने खर्च किए थे 70 लाख, उस ट्रिप में साथ थीं सारा अली खान

29 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती ने इंटरव्यू में साधा अंकिता लोखंडे पर निशाना, अभिनेत्री ने भी दिया करारा जवाब

28 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती की नई चैट्स आईं सामने, सिद्धार्थ पिठानी से स्टफ और रोलिंग की कर रही थीं बात

28 अगस्त 2020

बिग बॉस 14
Bollywood

आगे बढ़ा 'बिग बॉस' के 14वें सीजन के प्रीमियर का समय, मुंबई की तेज बारिश बनी बहाना

28 अगस्त 2020

आश्रम रिव्यू
Reviews

Aashram review: जरूरत से ज्यादा खींची गई कहानी ने निकाल दी बाबाजी की हवा, देखिए मिले कितने स्टार

28 अगस्त 2020

गुरु रंधावा
Bollywood

पहली एलबम में फ्लॉप हो गए थे गुरु रंधावा, इस मशहूर रैपर की वजह से मिली सफलता की सीढ़ी

28 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती, गौरव आर्य
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस: रिया चक्रवर्ती के साथ क्यों आ रहा है गौरव आर्य का नाम, जानिए कौन है ये शख्स

28 अगस्त 2020

करणवीर बोहरा, तीजे सिद्धू
Television

दूसरी बार पिता बनने वाले हैं करणवीर बोहरा, पति के जन्मदिन पर टीजे सिद्धू ने दी फैंस को खुशखबरी

28 अगस्त 2020

विनोद पांडे, रेखा
विनोद पांडे, रेखा - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
एक नया रिश्ता
एक नया रिश्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
एक नया रिश्ता
एक नया रिश्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
विनोद पांडे
विनोद पांडे - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
एक नया रिश्ता
एक नया रिश्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
एक नया रिश्ता
एक नया रिश्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
एक नया रिश्ता
एक नया रिश्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
विनोद पांडे, वसंत साठे, दीप्ति नवल
विनोद पांडे, वसंत साठे, दीप्ति नवल - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited